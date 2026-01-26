Brick clogs: Lego Crocs are coming soon and they'll cost you $300

Lego fans, how do you feel about building your next outfit with these iconic bricks?

Soon, you will be able to do so as the Danish toy brand is collaborating with footwear brand Crocs to launch the Lego Brick Clog, modelled after the familiar building toy pieces.

Priced at $299.95, the Lego Brick Clog will be available in only one colour — bright red. The footwear is suitable for ages 14 and up, and will come in adult men's as well as women's sizes.

Unlike the usual Crocs, these oversized clogs will not come with holes that allow for personalisation with Jibbitz charms.

Each pair will be paired with a mini Lego figurine, equipped with four pairs of its own brick clogs to match.

These snazzy footwear also come at a premium — a pair of Crocs typically costs $30 to $100, with brand collaborations such as Spongebob Squarepants going up to $109.95.

According to Crocs' website, the Brick Clog will launch on Feb 17, and waitlists are now open.

This launch is the first of Crocs' new multi-year partnership with Lego. Another launch will follow in the spring, reported Bloomberg.

The collaboration with Lego adds to the footwear brand's growing slate of collaborations with other names, such as Barbie, Pokemon, Peanuts and Coca-Cola.

Last year, Crocs partnered with another popular collectible toy brand — Pop Mart — to launch Skullpanda clogs.

[[nid:680426]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com