Lego has revealed two new playsets to celebrate Chinese New Year

Lego is celebrating Chinese New Year with two new Chinese Traditional Festival Lego sets, themed after the colourful annual festivities and packed with familiar details.

The company also plans to celebrate the new year in an upcoming special episode of its Lego Playdate YouTube video series, which goes live on Jan 22.

Let's break these new sets down. The Lego Lunar New Year Traditions (80108, $99.90) packs in six different festive activities in the form of six brick-built scenes. These scenes feature Spring Festival Shopping, auspicious decoration-making, family visits and red packet exchanging. These modules also correspond to a set of Chinese New Year pictures, which should help the young ones learn traditional Chinese customs as they build the set up.

PHOTO: Lego

The Lego Lunar New Year Ice Festival (80109, $149.90) is a little different. This set features a jovial scene at a Spring Festival Ice Skating Park, where children are celebrating the Chinese New Year with a host of winter activities.

All of this takes place in a winter-themed backdrop, with children going lake-skating, playing hockey, sledding with penguins and taking pictures in a pavilion. To celebrate the Year of the Tiger in 2022, a tiger minifigure comes with this set too.

PHOTO: Lego

That's not the only way Lego is celebrating the Year of the Tiger, though. The company's new three-in-one Majestic Tiger (31129, $79.90) set is a pretty versatile build.

The set can be built and rebuilt into a red panda sleeping in trees and munching on bamboo or a koi fish swimming through lakes. You can also create your own animal, depending on the depths of your imagination.

Lego is also offering 20per cent off two Lego City and Lego Friends sets across all retail platforms from Jan 3 to Feb 28. These sets include the City Fire Rescue & Police Chase (60319, $49.90) and Friends Street Food Festival (41701, $79.90) sets.

Additionally, anyone who visits a Lego Certified Store from Jan 3 to Feb 13 and makes a purchase of $108 will receive a limited-edition gift with purchase, the Lego Year of the Tiger (40491).

PHOTO: Lego

There are some other goodies too, in case you're planning on less exorbitant purchases. Between Jan 3 and Feb 28, spending at least $68 with get you a red packet containing a $8 voucher and a polybag 30545 Build Your Own Fish.

From Feb 1 to 28, all LCS shoppers who spend at least $275 will get an exclusive gift: Taxi Modulaire (40532). Maybe you could get some Christmas shopping done 12 months early?

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.