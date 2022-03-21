Lego reveals new Back to the Future Time Machine set

Come April 1, 2022, you'll be able to go brick to the future with the market launch of the new Lego Back to the Future Time Machine.

The 1,872-piece Lego set takes after the time travelling vehicle used in the Back to the Future movie series, itself based on the Delorean DMC-12.

The three-in-one Lego set will allow aspiring builders to recreate the car from either the first, second or third movie of the franchise.

The set comes with icons from the movie series including the hoverboard as well as a spare case of plutonium.

PHOTO: Lego

Fans of the movie series will also be glad to note that the Lego Back to the Future Time Machine set also comes with many of the details from the trilogy including wheels that fold down for flight mode, the iconic light-up flux capacitor, printed dashboard dates, as well as opening gull-wing doors and a hood.

And for the collectors, Doc Brown and Marty McFly Lego are also recreated as minifigures, both included in the set.

There's also plenty of Easter eggs included, such as Marty's hoverboard and those swappable license plates. And Lego has even thrown in an extra banana and a tin can, so you don't have to dig through your neighbour's trash for spare fuel! The Lego Back to the Future Time Machine set will be available internationally via the Lego online store come April 1, 2022.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.