Lego reveals new retrolicious Vespa 125 set

Want to inject some Italian design into your office space or bedroom? Don’t call that interior designer just yet.

Consider getting this Lego 125 Vespa set instead.

Inspired by the iconic Vespa Piaggio, this Lego 125 Vespa can be had from just $159.90, which is far cheaper than any quotation you’re going to get from a contractor.

The set comes with an engine cover, brick-built engine and a kickstand for easy display.

PHOTO: Lego

The 1,106-piece set comes in a lovely pastel pale blue, one of the original colours the Piaggio was available in.

Order one and you’ll also be able to further celebrate that heritage by adding a classic 1960s Italian license plate and the Vespa logo onto your scooter.

And to top off that retro look, your set will also come with a bouquet of flowers in a basket at the rear and a spare wheel mounted on the side of the bike.

A removable engine cover, brick-built engine and working steering complete the set’s play features.

And of course, the Lego 125 Vespa set also comes with a kickstand for easy display in any home or office. Get yours via the Lego Singapore online store here.

This article was first published in Torque.