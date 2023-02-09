Lego's Lord of the Rings Rivendell set brings 6,167 pieces and one tiny ring to rule them all

The world of Lego has long opened its doors to Lord of the Rings sets for over a decade, but none of them can quite compare to the brick maker's shiny new release.

Rivendell, the Elven stronghold from the franchise, is now a proud owner of an incredibly detailed, massive recreation to call its own.

Based on the design from Peter Jackson's movies, the colourful kit caps in at 6,167 pieces and will stretch 29.5 inches wide when built.

It features Frodo's bedroom, Elrond's study, and the Council Ring, alongside an elven tower, a gazebo, a river, and a bridge. Numerous little prop replicas have also been included, from the broken shard of Narsil to Aragorn's sword.

"We know many of our fans have been anticipating a set like this for a long time – but a great Lego The Lord of the Rings set is never late, it arrives precisely when it means to!" said Lego design master Mike Psaiki in a statement.

The kit is accompanied by a large cast of 15 minifigure characters, making it one of the 10 biggest Lego sets ever.

Fans can expect the likes of Frodo, Bilbo, Boromir, Elrond, Arwen, Aragorn, Gimli, Meriadoc and Peregrin, Gandalf, Sam, and Legolas, as well as some elf NPCs.

The Rivendell set will be available on March 8 for US$499.99 (S$662.69), with local pricing details still pending.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.