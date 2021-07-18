Less supercar and more everyday car, the Porsche Taycan is a surprisingly entertaining drive

The baby of the Taycan range comes equipped with a single permanent magnet electric motor driving just the rear wheels. Compared to the rest of the range it seemed a little feeble, so when I took it for a spin, I was not expecting too much.

However, thanks to the way the electric motor’s power is poured out in a continuous, relentless stream of acceleration – without pauses for gear changes or peaky power delivery – changed my mind.

Moreover, the instantaneous response when one stomps on the throttle is still present, making overtaking not just a breeze but addictive, too. This particular Taycan package seems so much more accessible and user-friendly because it is not as scary-fast as its higher-powered siblings.

PHOTO: Motorist

Power does not overwhelm the driving experience, making the Taycan an even better fit for its intended purpose as a usable and practical electric sports saloon.

The Taycan Turbo S’ zero to 100km/h time of 2.8 seconds sounds great when you’re just bragging, but in city traffic, you’ll spend most of the time reining in that performance.

PHOTO: Motorist

So, although the Porsche Taycan’s 5.4 seconds it is considerably slower, it certainly is not boring.

Peformance and range

You won’t be short-changed when it comes to handling either. Though the Taycan is equipped with the softest suspension and is shod with less grippy tyres, it has the signature ride composure of a Porsche: Firm and planted, but not uncomfortable.

While the steering may not be as communicative as a 911 GT3’s, it feels perfectly weighted and so well connected to the chassis, so it still provides the level of engagement needed for a sports car.

The Taycan may not be scary-fast, but that makes it accessible, says Dr Lam.

PHOTO: Motorist

One of the characteristics of an EV is that it delivers all its power with barely a sound. It is so quiet in the cabin that it can be disorientating.

Porsche offers a synthesised sound that is taken from the electric motor itself and embellished to sound proportional and futuristic.

Pity that it is an extra-cost option, just like many of the items or features we liked.

To go the distance

The optional Performance Battery Plus is the heavier battery pack and it gives the Taycan the best WLTP range of the family. With it, the official WLTP range improves from 431km to 484km.

With Porsche’s 800V system, charging times are much quicker than the more common 400V type. Many of the components like conductors and insulators had to be made especially for Porsche’s 800V architecture, as 400V off-the-shelf components would be unsafe.

This is the more expensive route, but it gives the Taycan the ability to recharge to 80 per cent of full capacity in 22.5 minutes and provides a range of about 300km.

However, this requires a special 270kW charger. The more common 11kW charger takes up to eight to nine hours for a full charge.

Though the larger battery can deliver more juice to the motor allowing power to reach 469hp, it gets to 100km/h in the same time as the smaller, lighter battery pack that gives 402hp.

The additional power is offset by the extra weight of the battery. For city use, the larger, heavier battery is not really necessary unless range is a priority.

Porsche gave the Taycan an advanced but very neat cockpit. The instrument cluster is a curved 16.8-inch screen. Information is displayed in a way reminiscent of other Porsche sports cars, such as the 911.

PHOTO: Motorist

A 10.9-inch Porsche Communication Management touchscreen infotainment system and an 8.4-inch touchscreen below that hosts various functions, such as climate control.

That said, once you drive the basic Taycan, you will love the inherent rightness of the car.

Less supercar and more everyday car, it might be so good that you will be tempted to go overboard by the seductive options. But choose wisely and the Porsche Taycan might just be the perfect EV for you.

Porsche Taycan Performance Battery (A)

Motor: Single AC permanent magnet synchronous, rear-mounted

Max power: 322hp (326PS, 240kW); 402hp (overboost with launch control)

Max Torque: 345Nm (overboost with launch control)

Battery capacity: 79.2kWh gross, 71kWh net

Power to weight: 151.5hp per tonne

Gearbox: Two-speed automatic, rear-mounted

Zero to 100km/h: 5.4 seconds

Top speed: 230km/h

Consumption: 28-28.7kWh per 100km

Max range: 431km (484km with Performance Battery Plus)

Price Excl. COE: From $345,858 (after $15k VES rebate)

Agent: Stuttgart Auto

This article was first published in Torque.