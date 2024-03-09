Let's get mystical: Your beginner's guide to tarot reading

Frequently in life, we encounter moments where, despite our best efforts, the answers elude us. It's in these times that many of us look towards divination for guidance.

If you're interested in taking a more active role in this quest for insight, starting with tarot could be an excellent choice. Let's dive into the basics of embarking on your tarot journey, drawing on wisdom from Elaine Mok, also known as @tarotonthemoon, a seasoned tarot reader.

The origins of tarot

Before embarking on any journey, understanding its origins is crucial. The history of tarot dates back to the 15th century in Europe, particularly northern Italy, where the first decks were created primarily for playing games. Comprising 78 cards divided into four suits — Wands, Pentacles, Swords, and Cups, collectively known as the Minor Arcana, and the 22 cards of the Major Arcana — tarot's shift from gaming to divination began in the 18th century.

This transformation was significantly influenced by the work of French occultist Antoine Court de Gebelin. Today, tarot has evolved into a profound tool for divination, meditation, and self-exploration. With a wide array of decks available, each featuring unique interpretations and themes, there's a deck out there that will resonate with anyone keen to delve into the mystical and insightful world of tarot reading.

That being said, there's much more to the history of tarot. If we've managed to piqued your curiosity, there are numerous books and resources available for in-depth research, to help you decide whether tarot is the divination tool that resonates with you.

Myths & misconceptions

Skepticism frequently arises towards practices that deviate from conventional norms, and tarot is no stranger to such attitudes. In our day-to-day existence, we are groomed to prioritise rationality, which often leads to the dismissal of practices such as tarot as mere 'witchy woo-woo.

Numerous myths and misconceptions about divination and tarot reading persist, potentially skewing your understanding of these practices. Let's take a moment to address and debunk some of the more prevalent myths we've encountered.

Tarot reading is demonic

While some readers do channel otherworldly presences into their readings, they typically do so with the assistance of their spirit guides — perhaps even yours — or deities with the wisdom to offer sound advice for the challenges you're facing.

However, it's a common misconception that tarot readers are associated with the occult, and that their practice involves conjuring demons or other malevolent entities, or worse, selling their souls for magical powers. Let's be clear, that's just pure and utter nonsense. Ultimately, tarot is a tool designed to connect with you, offering guidance and reflections on your journey in life.

Tarot reading can predict the future

No, tarot cannot tell you if you’ll marry that cute guy you’ve been eyeing or if you’ll be a millionaire by 30 — it doesn’t work that way. However, while it is not entirely true, it can also be disputed that this particular point is also not entirely false.

There are some tarot readers who are gifted with clairvoyance — the ability to see or predict future events — however, for the most part, tarot readers are just like us, who are really intuitive and are able to interpret the cards well enough that it would resonate with your situation. Ultimately, your future is not set in stone — think of it more as a friendly nudge into the path you have ahead to determine your own future for the better.

Only psychics can read tarot cards

If the above were truly the case, then this article would be redundant. Among all the divination tools out there, tarot is the most user-friendly one to pick up.

The fact is, anyone can learn to read tarot, as interpreting the cards simply requires knowledge, intuition, and experience, all of which can be honed over time. In essence, tarot reading is both a skill and an art; it takes loads of practice, but it can be learnt by anyone.

Getting started

Now we move to the fun part — actually getting your hands into tarot reading. However, there are, of course, a few items you will need to prepare before you delve into this rabbit hole.

Tarot cards

What's a guide to tarot reading if owning a deck of tarot cards isn't on your checklist? The best way to get started is to acquire a deck and begin shuffling! Elaine recommends starting with a classic deck like the Rider Waite Smith. While numerous tarot decks are available in the market, trust your gut when selecting yours.

As Elaine suggests, "Choose whichever deck resonates with you. The deck that compels you to stick around is the best deck for you." Just ensure your deck is thoroughly cleansed before you start — our preferred method is a smoke cleanse using incense!

Where to shop: Spectrum or Etsy.

Crystals

While this isn't a necessity per se, it is good to keep some on hand, as crystals do possess their own properties that could enhance your abilities as a reader. They can improve your intuition, remove mental blocks, allowing for clarity, and provide a more accurate reading.

Some we would recommend are Amethyst for clearing negative energies and improving intuition, Tiger's Eye to keep you grounded and centred during your readings, and Selenite to cleanse your space and your deck!

Where to shop: Glace Crystals or Love for Crystals.

Journal

This can honestly be a unused notebook that's been sitting in your drawer collecting dust, because you've yet to find a use for it — until now! A tarot journal is akin to a witch's grimoire — it's the best place to store all your notes, research, and even little keywords that'll help you interpret your cards better.

You

This goes without saying, but you, the reader, hold the most power when giving a reading – everything else is there to simply guide you or create an ambiance conducive to your practice. As much as intuition is important, and if you feel like you may not have had the best intuition growing up, it’s not as elusive as you think.

Monitoring your progress

Truth is, just as with every new skill learned, your growth won't be as linear as you'd like it to be. You are bound to experience setbacks — like your readings not being consistent, or the inability to be in touch with your intuition as well as you'd hope — and that's perfectly normal.

However, in those moments where you've hit that snag, there are some pointers to help you keep going.

Understanding the ethics of tarot reading

While there are no hard ethics when it comes to tarot reading, it's more about understanding where your personal ethics lie, especially when doing tarot readings for others. Some readers avoid sensitive topics like politics, religion, or even medical issues. It's all about setting boundaries first before establishing your own intentions as a reader, as well as, determining your vision and demographic before starting to read for others.

Eventually, if you do start forming a business around it, you could consider alternative pricing models, such as pay-as-you-wish, or practicing redistribution, like donating a portion of your earnings to causes you support, if these align with your personal ethics.

Here, Elaine imparts her most important advice:

Start doing readings for others

Now, before that bit of social anxiety kicks in, this doesn’t mean you should go public with your readings and offer them to the masses just yet. We suggest doing readings for people who are closer to your circle, such as family and friends — anyone who’s open to having a reading done on them because who would turn down a free reading?

At the end of the day, practicing on others is the best way to build your confidence as you slowly start to create a bond with your deck. Eventually, you'll be able to interpret and cross-reference the cards drawn with the other party's life experience, providing a more accurate read.

"Even if you're shy, tarot reading opens up a unique container that prioritises small-scale, intimate connection. If you're not ready to interact with large groups of people yet, focus on the person right in front of you in a reading." Elaine elaborates.

Finding the resources

With the internet widely available at our fingertips, there's no limit to resources when learning just about anything, and tarot is no exception. Tarot readers these days maintain a following on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, so start from there and see who among them aligns with your outlook and values as a reader.

If you're an avid reader, Elaine recommends books such as Seventy-Eight Degrees of Wisdom by Rachel Pollack — a true classic. Going further, Radical Tarot by Charlie Claire Burgess and Tarot for the Hard Work by Maria Minnis capture the political and cultural zeitgeist of our time.

Eventually, if you're serious enough, Elaine also recommends Holistic Tarot by Benebell Wen. However, fair warning, as the book is essentially the length of a dictionary, so only commit to reading it if you're truly dedicated.

Beyond books, you can also check out mobile apps like Labyrinthos Tarot (Available on both Apple and Android) to facilitate learning on the go. Finally, Elaine also maintain her own reading list, Radical Wellness which is available for all to check out!

This article was first published in City Nomads.