Let's go jalan jalan: Rediscovering Chong Pang

1. Chong Pang's very own famous pandas

The River Safari might have famous giant pandas like Kai Kai and Jia Jia, but Chong Pang has this beautiful statue of a mother and baby panda.

It is displayed prominently outside Block 101, at the junction between Yishun Ave 5 and Sembawang Rd.

K Shanmugam, then-MP for Sembawang GRC, visited Xindu County in 1994 and presented the county's residents with a Merlion statue as a gesture of friendship.

In return, Zao Dexi, Magistrate of Xindu County, visited Singapore for the bi-annual Chong Pang Day Celebrations in 1995, and presented local residents with this statue of a mother and baby panda.

Fun fact: Did you know that Chong Pang has a sister city called Xindu in Chengdu, China? The two cities signed an agreement in 1994 and embarked on various business, academic, and cultural exchange programmes.

Located at: 101, Yishun Ave 5, Singapore 760101 (map)