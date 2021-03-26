Let's go paktor: Date spots in Serangoon

There's a lot more to Serangoon than Chomp Chomp and NEX. If you're willing to venture out a bit, you'll find ample cafes, eateries, and bakeries nestled within Serangoon's shophouses and HDB estates.

In this week's edition of Let's Go Paktor, we'll take you to underrated date spots perfect for a day with bae in the Northeast.

1. Amber Ember

Amber Ember, a dusky pink cafe located next to Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre, won us over for its warm customer service, cosy interior, and sinful - yet delicious - jaffles (pressed brioche toasties). It's a little squeezy inside, but you'll never want to leave.

730 Upper Serangoon Rd, #01-01, Singapore 534613 Find out more on Instagram

2. Chū and Co.

Sequested in a private residential estate near Serangoon Gardens, Chū and Co., which just opened in February 2021, serves simple bakes during the day, and gelato at night. Think artisanal toasted brioche topped with salmon rillettes.

Or burratina spread across a slice of seeded bread, toasted with garlic butter. With its quaint surroundings and ramshackle furniture, Chū and Co. makes for a homely spot to chill out on the weekends.

15 Lichfield Rd, Singapore 556835 Find out more here

3. Urban Table

If the weather prevents you from traipsing around outdoors in search of a cafe, check out Urban Table, an industrial-inspired brunch spot inside ICB Shopping Centre.

Serving an array of breakfast platters, cakes and éclaires, and of course, coffee (they roast their beans in-house, so be sure to take bae here if he/she is a coffee nerd).

Urban Table is run by Korean owners, so don't be surprised if you hear soft K-indie songs piping through the speakers, which makes this place perfect for imagining you and your other half as leads in a Korean drama.

10A-E, Yio Chu Kang Rd, ICB Shopping Centre, 545524 Find out more here

4. Apollo Coffee Bar

Apollo Coffee Bar, opened by the same folks behind Atlas Coffeehouse and Columbus Coffee Co., might be one of the hottest cafes in Serangoon - it's constantly teeming with people on the weekends.

With its Scandinavian interior and ample houseplants, as well as its creative menu items (we're partial to the Miso Bacon Risotto and Pork & Pear Tartine), Apollo is a totally Instagram-worthy locale for a cute date.

65 Serangoon Garden Way, Singapore 555961 Find out more here

5. Baci Baci

This unassuming Italian restaurant might not have the hippest interior design, but something about its modest ambiance lends Baci Baci a nostalgic quality perfect for quiet evenings with a loved one. Feast on traditional pizza, cheese platters, and pasta in this hidden gem on Lichfield Road (right next to Chū and Co).

27 Lichfield Rd, Singapore 556847 Find out more here

6. Cottontail Creamery

Just a 5-minute walk from NEX, Cottontail Creamery offers homemade ice cream with premium flavours, like Single Malt Whiskey Black Sesame, Olive Oil & Blackcurrant, and Lychee Martini.

But if you're hungry for more than ice cream, then you'll love what's on their brunch and dinner menu - artisanal toasts, Peruvian Chicken Skewers, and Tuscan Wild Pig Stew with Penne Pasta are best shared by two. (Fun fact: They also grow their own microgreens for plating!)

326 Serangoon Ave 3, #01-378, Singapore 550326 Find out more here

