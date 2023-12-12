Lexus unleashes the future of luxury with the all-new LBX

Lexus has taken the spotlight in Valencia, Spain, as it unveiled its latest model, the highly anticipated Lexus LBX. Short for Lexus Breakthrough Crossover, the LBX clearly captured the attention of car enthusiasts, industry leaders, and media representatives from around the globe.

Thanks to its sculpted lines and avant garde design, the new premium hybrid compact crossover (the first that bears a three-letter name since the iconic LFA supercar) represents a bold departure from convention.

Might as well, since the LBX has been designed to appeal to a younger audience, which pushes Lexus into a new market territory.

On first glance, the Lexus LBX manages to seamlessly blend urban sophistication with the distinctive elegance synonymous with the Lexus brand.

For instance, you get a striking grille up front that isn't overly exaggerated, a captivating LED lighting at the rear as well as curves and dents all around to ensure that the LBX commands attention on any city street. Yet, the mint compact crossover remains to be instantly recognisable as a Lexus.

Step inside and you'll find yourself immersed into a sanctuary of luxury marvels. As you'd come to expect from a luxury carmaker like Lexus, the LBX offers a state-of-the-art infotainment system, seats covered with opulent leather and top notch fit and finish that could easily put some of the other luxury brands to shame.

There is also an immersive Mark Levinson sound system that will further elevate the cabin, making every journey an unforgettable sensory experience.

More relevantly, the new Lexus comes with a 1.5-litre in-line three-pot hybrid powerplant that's married to a CVT, sending 134bhp and 185Nm to the front wheels, allowing the car to sprint to the 100km/h mark from nought in 9.2 seconds.

Singapore, however, will get the car with the powerplant producing 129bhp and 185Nm of torque, propelling the car from nought to 100km/h in 9.6 seconds. This makes the LBX the first-ever Cat A COE car in Lexus' lineup.

Interestingly, the LBX is about two seconds faster than the Toyota Yaris Cross — the car that shares the similar GA-B platform — thanks to the use of an aluminium bonnet, moulded resin wheel arches, rockers, and lower door sections, all to keep total weight down.

According to Lexus' spec sheet, the car will manage approximately 20km/L. If that's the case, the hybrid powertrain seamlessly marries power and efficiency, thrusting the LBX into a new era of eco-friendly luxury. Of course, this can only be confirmed after an in-depth test drive around the roads of stunning Spain.

While prices are not known yet, my guess would be that the Lexus LBX should set you back approximately $230k (including COE) when it arrives on our shores in January of 2024, just in time for the Singapore Motor Show.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.