Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date & time to deposit money?

You might not know it by its name, but surely you've noticed snaking queues at cash deposit machines on a particular day around Chinese New Year. This date is called Li Chun (立春), and depositing cash has become quite a Singaporean tradition in the past few years.

According to some fengshui master or other, Li Chun is supposedly an auspicious day for you to deposit money in your bank account.

If you're wondering when, where and why Li Chun 2020 is all about, here's a dummies' guide. (Read all the way to the bottom for advice on how you can ACTUALLY make money with your money for Li Chun!)

NOW WAIT JUST A MINUTE, WHAT IN THE BLAZES IS LI CHUN (立春)?

For the benefit of anyone who isn't Chinese, is Chinese but studied in ACS, or is simply a potato, I'll briefly explain Li Chun (Chinese: 立春) in this section.

Li Chun is a date on the Chinese calendar that signifies the beginning of spring. This date often falls around Chinese New Year, although the date of CNY can actually be before or after Li Chun.

This year, Li Chun falls on 4 Feb 2020. That's 10 days after Chinese New Year on 25 Jan 2020.

Okay, so now you're wondering what this date has to do with depositing money at the ATM, right?

I don't have any answer for you, other than that fengshui works in mysterious ways.