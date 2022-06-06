Life hack: Woman shares SIA student discount tip that helped her save $206 on her flight

Student prices here, student prices there. Most of us are familiar with the perks a student card can get you at some F&B establishments, but did you know that our national carrier offers some sweet discounts for tertiary students too?

Singapore Airlines' student perks have been around for a while, but were recently spotlighted thanks to a TikTok video by one Lingz, posted on Friday (June 3).

In the video, she shared her excitement on getting a cheaper price and extra baggage allowance, piquing the interest of other students, who demanded to know how she'd done it. As of the time of writing, the video has over 177,000 views and 13,900 likes.

In a follow up video, she revealed that she managed to shave $206 off her ticket price and secure 23kg of extra baggage allowance on her Singapore Airlines flight to San Francisco.

According to Singapore Airlines' website, student perks include a 10 per cent discount on economy and premium economy tickets, 40kg of baggage for flights to and from the United States and Canada, and a complimentary booking change.

Here's how to get yourself a student discount the next time you fly with Singapore Airlines.

First, find the student privileges page on the Singapore Airlines website.

Next, you'll have to sign up as a KrisFlyer member. If you are already a member you can skip ahead to the next step.

Step three is the verification process. Here you can select your country or region of education and your educational institute. For Singapore students, the student privileges only apply to tertiary institutions.

Students studying in over 20 other countries and regions besides Singapore are also eligible. Here is the full list:

Australia

Canada

Denmark

France

Germany

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Malaysia

Netherlands

New Zealand

Philippines

South Korea

Russia

Singapore

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States of America

Once you have selected your educational institution, the page redirects you to your school's login page. Once you've logged in, you will be redirected to the student fares page.

"This is the most important step, don't screw it up. I can't stress this enough because I did and it was not good at all," Lingz joked.

She also added that the booking should be made only through this page.

You can look for flights to multiple countries, including hotspots such as Tokyo, Seoul, London, Bangkok and New York.

However, do note you can only book student fares for yourself, and you will also need to verify your student status yearly.

Lingz also advised viewers to look for the exact same flight on the Singapore Airlines website before booking, just to confirm if there's a difference in the fare.

Some TikTok users seem to be taking notes for future travels.

Meanwhile, Lingz's video came a little too late for others.

