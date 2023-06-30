Life in a jungle: This is how one woman grows 300 houseplants in pots with no drainage holes

How many houseplants are considered too many? 50? 100?

Well, the limit does not exist for one plant enthusiast.

Meet entrepreneur, Chow Li Ying. The founder of a lingerie company, Our Bralette Club, took her hobby to the next level by growing 300 plants in her home.

The 29-year-old once even woke up with a plant right in her face as she and her husband decided to stay put when their HDB unit was going through the Home Improvement Program.

"We could have moved out, but we didn't because [we] wanted to make sure our plants would be cared for," Li Ying explained. "We also had to tiptoe around the floor since there were plants everywhere."

This wasn't always the case. Her passion for plants blossomed in 2022 when she got her first plant - a Monstera Albo Holland aka Swiss Cheese Plant with splotches of white and green on its leaves.

Well, and the rest is history.

"I actually fell in love with the act of gardening. Repotting, watering, finding the best ratio of different nutrient fertilisers that work for the plants and ultimately watching them thrive", Li Ying shared when asked on how she got into the hobby.

Her lush plant collection runs the gamut from Aroids, known for its dramatic foliages; Begonias, popular for their fancy leaves and full flowers; and edibles such as chillies, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Other highlights include a variety of Anthuriums, which stands out for its colourful flowers that resemble flamingoes, and a rather large variegated banana tree that grows by the window.

In total, she shared that her plants cost her between $6000 to $8000.

The art of growing your plants with no drainage holes

The idea of 300 houseplants in a home can be mind boggling, but Li Ying found an ingenious way to keep them thriving without a mess.

"I chose no drainage primarily because we plant indoors and watering plants in pots with drainage holes tends to mean there is stagnant water on plant plates everywhere," Li Ying shared. "It's messy and I don't like everything getting wet."

She first came across the no-drainage-hole gardening approach from a plant YouTuber, and decided to give it a try.

The idea is to create "a small reservoir at the bottom for water to accumulate and for the plant to reach out to when it needs more moisture".

In order to implement her no-drainage system, Li Ying tries to use a transparent planter, and utilises a mix of plastic cups, pots and glasses to pot her plant of choice as she would a regular plant. The only difference would be that at the bottom, she leaves just a bit of space there.

"For me, I place a layer of leca balls (clay balls that help to retain water) at the bottom to serve as a reservoir and that's where I top the water up to when I do my regular watering," Li Ying explained.

"For others, they might do away with the leca and just water the plant until there's a small reservoir at the bottom."

One common misconception that Li Ying mentioned, is that plants need those drainage holes to breathe.

"The drainage holes are there primarily to get rid of excess water. And whether or not oxygen reaches the roots of your plants really depends on the type of substrate (a substance which provides support, nutrients and water) you use."

For instance, her Begonias has no drainage holes, and they are thriving in coco peat with some perlite (which is used as a growing medium). Whereas her Anthuriums will require a much bigger sized substrate 'cos they prefer more oxygen to the roots.

All in all, Li Ying grows all of her 300 plants either in a pot with no drainage holes or with a cache pot underneath.

For the uninitiated, a cache pot is basically a decorative pot where you would place your potted plants with drainage holes.

Li Ying uses a cache pot to "hold water so the plant has a reservoir".

Personally, she prefers to use a transparent vessel as they are "prettier and easier to manage".

The only downside is that you might see algae growth, which isn't harmful to the plant, at the sides of the transparent pot due to sunlight getting through.

The result?

A more aesthetically pleasing space for her plants.

Besides that, she also shares another benefit of her chosen gardening approach.

"I've also started noticing the amount of water we save. Instead of having to water [the] plants every two to three days, we now water [them] once a week," Li Ying added.

Tips on starting a no-drainage garden

If you're new to growing your plants with no drainage holes, then your best bet is to grow them in a transparent planter.

"For a no-drainage system with transparent vessels, determining the watering frequency is just a visual confirmation of whether the reservoir is empty.

"If it's empty, and there's no condensation on the sides of the vessel, then it's time to water," Li Ying mentioned.

Also, every plant has different needs, so it's wise to do your research beforehand.

Li Ying also suggested using chunky substrate like big pieces of perlite or lava rock to improve the flow of oxygen.

A big no-no would be using peat moss or soil, as Li Ying mentioned that it would most probably kill your plant.

"Try it [pots with no drainage holes] with your least favourite plant first," Li Ying quipped. "I cannot assure you that your plant will thrive in a no-drainage vessel, so always begin with a plant you're willing to lose."

She suggested Alocasias and Philodendrons for beginners, both of which are flowering plants.

Despite the former being a super thirsty plant, the fact that you will be able to effectively monitor and water it only when needed makes it ideal. While the latter are regarded as "easy going" plants to care for.

What are the rewards from growing 300 houseplants?

It has really improved her mental health, Li Ying revealed. "I suffer from Generalised Anxiety Disorder and adopting a hobby was one of the first things my therapist recommended."

"There's a lot of work that we do during gardening that dirties your hand and doesn't allow you to use your phone.

"I think that disconnects me from the digital world and my work, gives me quality time working on something I like and takes my mind away from stressful stuff."

READ ALSO: He started with just seeds: Graphic designer unveils $2,000 'Gardens by the Way' along his HDB corridor

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.