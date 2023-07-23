Life in pink: Barbie collaborations to get your hands on in Singapore

It's a Barbie world — life in plastic, it's fantastic! With the much anticipated premiere of Barbie the Movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, it's needless to say that pink is in the air.

Ready to jump on the 'Barbiecore' bandwagon? Whether you're in for the collectibles, or to just want to feed your pink addiction, here are some Barbie collaborations that you get hands on in Singapore to get you dolled up.

Aldo

Add a touch of sparkles, gems, and (of course) pink to your accessories collection with the all new Barbie x Aldo collection. The limited-edition line features gorgeous footwear and handbags in playful designs and in Barbie's signature colours of pink and white.

Heels aside, folks who love flats can also rejoice and take part in the trend with the bedazzled sneakers. Arm candy also feature the likes of clutches, and shoulder bags in shades of baby pink and hot pink.

Statement jewellery pieces are also available, with all items wrapped in a unique toy box packaging.

The collection is available at all Aldo stores islandwide.

Kipling Collection

The beloved Kipling monkey has gotten a pink treatment. In a partnership with Mattel, Kipling has announced a new Barbie® x Kipling collection. The range of effortless everyday styles includes eight bags and two new bag accessories in Barbie pink with a new shiny glaze.

Lightweight products are perfect for the summer include the Ayda Shoulder Bag ($199) and the Barbie Monkey Keychain ($69). The bags come in a special shiny version of Kipling's signature crinkle nylon, and with a silicone Barbie logo tag on the seam.

The collection will be available at official Kipling boutiques and concierge shopping service on WhatsApp at +65 8928 0706, as well as selected department stores where Kipling is sold.

Toyota Yaris Cross

Lead your pink life with the Toyota Yaris Cross! Collaborating with Inozetek, the hybrid compact SUV is now available in eight new and exclusive colours using Inozetek’s Supergloss line of glossy vinyl wraps, under the Urban Palette Collection.

The collection draws inspiration from the energy and vibrancy of urban environments with each colour reflecting the uniqueness and personality of city life.

Amongst the colours is a Cherry Blossom delicate pink, which makes for the ultimate Barbie-like ride. Interested customers can get hold of these exclusive colours with a top up on their Yaris Cross vehicle purchase.

For more information, visit Borneo Motor’s website.

Colorkey

Drugstore Chinese makeup brand Colorkey has joined hands with Mattel. Enter Barbie's world when you get decked up with the help of lipsticks, lip glosses, eyeshadow palettes, and more.

The collection is kept affordable with the Mirror & Airy Velvet Liquid Lipstick Gift Set at approximately $27 for six different shades. We've also got our sights set on the Nine Colors Eyeshadow Palette ($18.25) with both matte and shimmer shades.

The best part? The packaging is designed to resemble vintage Barbie toys for a nostalgic touch.

The collection is available for purchase at Colorkey’s official Shopee store.

Cathay Cineplexe AMK HUB

To make your movie viewing experience all the more exciting, Cathay Cineplexes welcomes Barbie Best Day Ever at AMK Hub. Working with O.P.I, look forward to complimentary express manicure stations at the premises to get a fresh coat on.

In addition to food specials like Strawberry-glazed Popcorn and Sunset Fizzy Soda, you can also take part in "Pretty in Pink" Lucky Draw. To enter, come dressed in an outfit that's at least 50 per cent pink, spin a wheel, and win exclusive merchandise such as caps and pillows.

The promotion is valid on July 22, 2023 at Cathay Cineplex AMK Hub only. Please visit Cathay Cineplexes’ website for more information.

Fossil

In a celebration of the global style icon, Fossil's new Barbie collection has arrived in Singapore. Made for the nostalgic adult, the luxurious collection includes watches, jewellery, accessories and more in subtle designs.

The star of the collection are the Limited Edition Three-Hand Black LiteHide™ Leather Watch ($469), which comes with interchangeable straps to keep you in style and on schedule. You'll also find the Limited Edition Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Chain Necklace ($129) that sports a rosy crystal accent.

The collection is available for purchase on Fossil’s website.

Superga

Superga has launched a capsule collection of sneakers for the summer in sync with the movie's launch.

The collaboration between the iconic fashion doll and the Italian sneaker brand, sees a variety of sneakers inspired by Barbie's signature style. Think classic white canvas sneakers with pink, purple and blue accents, and platform sneakers with a Barbie decal on the side.

The Superga 2802 Barbie Rainbow White Fuchsia ($159) is sure to turn heads with its hot pink seven-centimetre platform sole. Don't walk, run — as the collection is selling out quickly.

The collection is available for purchase on Superga’s website.

Impala Skate

Skate and accessories brand Impala Skate is bringing the ultimate line-up to get your hands on. The mini collection features roller skates, socks, and accessories.

The star of the show are the bright yellow and pink Impala Lightspeed Inline Skate — Barbie Bright Yellow ($243). These feature durable plastic outer boot with comfortable, breathable, padded boot liner. A matching pair of socks, and protective gear are also available for purchase.

The collection is available for purchase on Impala Skate’s website.

Bonus: Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

If you're heading to KL anytime soon, you can also enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience at Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur.

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply indulging your inner child, The Barbie Ultimate Staycation is an original stay-and-dine concept that invites guests to live out their barbie dreams.

Stay in exquisite barbie-themed rooms with each space lauded in pink furnishings, whilst the Barbie™ Pink Teatime In A Box makes things all the more interesting.

For booking and more information on The Barbie Ultimate Staycation by Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, please visit their website. Prices start from RM 1299 (S$379).

This article was first published in City Nomads.