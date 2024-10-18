From Lijiang to Daegu: This list of Singapore travellers' latest favourite destinations will surprise you

When it comes to popular destinations for Singapore travellers, cities like Bangkok, Tokyo and Seoul are usually the first to come to mind.

But other places in the world are getting more attention, with more people adding them to their bucket lists.

Travel booking platform Skyscanner just released its travel trends report for 2025 and during its event attended by AsiaOne, we also learnt about the trending destinations of Singapore travellers.

Some of the results may surprise you.

Based on the biggest increase in searches over the last year on Skyscanner, Lijiang in China came out on top of the list with a whopping 410 per cent jump.

Lijiang, which is a city in the northwest part of Yunnan province, has picturesque attractions like Tiger Leaping Gorge and Jade Dragon Snow Mountain. It's also famous for its old town, a Unesco World Heritage Site that looks like it's frozen in time.

Following closely behind Lijiang is Thessaloniki, the second-largest city in Greece.

Thessaloniki is home to attractions such as its White Tower, as well as Unesco World Heritage sites like the Paleochristian and Byzantine Monuments of Thessalonika.

Besides Lijiang, other Chinese cities have been a huge hit with travellers in recent years.

Chongqing saw a 354 per cent search increase and Hangzhou a 101 per cent search increase.

The former can credit the interest to TikTok, after going viral as a "cyberpunk city".

On the other hand, Hangzhou might be popular for attractions like Lingyin Temple, West Lake and Leifeng Pagoda.

Popular countries like Japan and South Korea did make the list, but the trending spots were Okinawa and Daegu, which had search increases of 134 per cent and 73 per cent respectively.

Daegu in particular may owe its popularity to being the hometown of BTS' members Suga and V.

Norway's Tromso is one of the few places in the world to view the northern lights, an activity becoming more popular among Singapore travellers. The city is also great for nature lovers who enjoy activities like hiking, fishing and kayaking.

Trending Destination Search increase 1 Lijiang, China +410% 2 Thessaloniki, Greece +368% 3 Chongqing, China +354% 4 Tromso, Norway +193% 5 Okinawa, Japan +134% 6 Rovaniemi, Finland +125% 7 Hangzhou, China +101% 8 Daegu, South Korea +73% 9 Paro, Bhutan +43% 10 Innsbruck, Austria +42%

Do be reminded that the results from Skyscanner are not based on total flight searches, but simply the increase in searches. The period tracked was Jan 1 to June 30, 2024, versus the same period in 2023.

Travel trends in 2025

The Skyscanner report also identified seven trends for next year, with results based on a survey of over 1,000 respondents.

One, while many continue to be hyped up about exploring as much of the world as possible, a significant number are prioritising health and wellness during vacations, with 77 per cent of the respondents believing that holidays are essential for building mental resilience.

Two, when it comes to experiences, something high on travellers' lists is stargazing, which can involve chasing the northern lights or sleeping under the stars.

Even astrology can influence travel decisions.

Sixty-six per cent of respondents between 25 and 34 years old plan on curating their trips based on their astrological signs.

Forty-four per cent of Singapore travellers also believe that planetary and lunar activities, like the Mercury retrograde and full moons, can impact their holidays.

Respondents are also keen on immersive art experiences — like those by international art collective teamLab — as well as 'cowboy aesthetic' ones like farm stays and meals around campfires.

Five, given Singapore only has one season, it isn't surprising that travellers want to jet off somewhere to experience what they can't have here. Over half of the respondents showed interest in cherry blossoms and autumn foliage.

The hype around our annual Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix alone is telling of the interest surrounding sport events. So it's understandable that 15 per cent of travellers want to head abroad specifically to experience a live sporting event — the sixth trend.

And finally, respondents who are gamers said they want to travel to destinations that appear in their favourite video games.

[[nid:704464]]

Overall, Singapore travellers look forward to "embarking on new journeys" in 2025 and 53 per cent of the respondents indicated the desire to travel more in the coming year, said Cyndi Hui, Skyscanner's travel trends and destination expert.

"We're witnessing a significant shift towards collective travel experiences, as more travellers seek out shared activities that foster connection and build community. People are looking to be part of something larger, embracing experiences that create lasting memories," she added.

ALSO READ: What to do, where to stay, top tips and best deals for your next getaway

melissateo@asiaone.com