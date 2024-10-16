Travel scoop October: What to do, where to stay, top tips and best deals for your next getaway

Your next adventurous escape starts now with our new Travel Scoop column, where we uncover the best travel deals, unique stays, and everything you need for an unforgettable escape. This month, we're sharing exclusive experiences-including once-in-a-lifetime offers for S$0!

Plus, get the inside scoop on exciting new hotels in Japan, Korea, and Shanghai, and join us as we explore and review the top places to stay in Bintan.

And for those eyeing a European getaway, find out why autumn is the perfect time to visit Switzerland, with enchanting festivals, scenic train rides, and incredible fall colours.

Travel fairs & deals

It's time to fly - travel fair with Singapore Airlines and Scoot

Grab discounted air tickets and exclusive travel deals at the largest Time to Fly fair by Singapore Airlines and Scoot. With over 200,000 round-trip Singapore Airlines tickets and 220,000 one-way Scoot fares up for grabs, you can fly to destinations around the globe at unbeatable prices.

Look out for newly added SIA routes to Brussels, London Gatwick, and the upcoming Beijing Daxing International Airport, plus new Scoot destinations like Kertajati (Greater Bandung), Koh Samui, and Malacca.

Purchase tickets online or head to the in-person fair for activities, giveaways, and a chance to win Scoot vouchers or SIA Business Class tickets with hotel stays to destinations like Hong Kong, Shanghai, Istanbul, and more!

Online sales will run from Oct 25 to Nov 7, 2024, and the In-person Travel Fair will run from Oct 25 to 27, 2024 at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre halls 401 and 402.

$0 experiences at Klook's birthday sale

Klook is pulling all the stops with its biggest birthday celebration yet. From now till Oct 31,2024, celebrate 10 years with its biggest travel sale with up to 60 per cent discounts off tours, accommodations, and transport across top destinations like Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Europe.

Expect Buy-1-Get-1 deals, flash sales, and seasonal promotions for Autumn and Winter experiences. Don't miss out on "Money Can't Buy Experiences" where all you need to do is register to win exclusive experiences such as foraging the Swiss Alps, sleeping under the stars in Dubai, or exploring Seoul with OPPAs!

Hotels, resorts & retreats

Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Omiya opens with special rates

Travelodge Hotels Asia has just unveiled its second location in Kyoto's relaxed Shijo Omiya neighbourhood. Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Omiya offers easy access to the Hankyu and Keifuku lines, and is just a stone's throw from top attractions like Nishiki Market, Nijo Castle, and Gion.

Close enough to explore the sights but tucked away for a peaceful retreat, it's also surrounded by bars and restaurants to satisfy any foodie's cravings. Room options include Standard Queen (14 sq m), Friends and Family Triple (21 sq m), and an Accessible room with all the necessary amenities and space.

Enjoy special opening rates from JP¥13,650 (S$119.38), available until Dec 31, 2024, with stays valid until Dec 31, 2025.

Perfect after-concert hotel - The Link Seoul

The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, debuts in the lively Sindorim district with vibrant social spaces and a blend of tradition and modernity - think Scandinavian aesthetics, fashion-forward touches, and traditional Korean elements.

The 141-room hotel near the Gocheok Sky Dome is perfect for winding down after K-pop concert nights. Dining options range from the casual all-day restaurant FRAME to a beer pub PUNCH, or head out to the Food Hall at NC Department Store Sin-Guro Branch for more selections.

Make your way to the Mullae Art Village for some art appreciation.

Living below the surface at Intercontinental Shanghai Wonderland

Recently spotlighted on BBC's Amazing Hotels: Life Behind the Lobby, the InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland is indeed a feat of modern architecture.

Designed to harmoniously integrate into its natural surroundings, the hotel is built 88 metres below ground, into the walls of an abandoned quarry, with two floors submerged below the quarry, where guest rooms, restaurants, conference rooms, and an aquarium sit.

There's even a dramatic cascading waterfall that you can admire through the observation lifts. With such a unique architectural design, the hotel has been hailed as one of the "Top Ten Architectural Wonders of the World" by NatGeo's Megastructures series.

Reviews & destination guides

One destination, three resorts on Bintan Island

From the tranquil Banyan Tree to the family-friendly Angsana Bintan and the quirky Cassia Bintan, enjoy the best of three worlds at Laguna Bintan.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9uWSWAJ7tm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Fill your day with activities like golfing at Laguna Golf Bintan, nature walks, water sports, and even turtle watching (when the time is right).

Autumn in Switzerland: The ideal blend of beauty, culture, and adventure

Curious about the best time to visit Switzerland? Fall is your golden window! With gorgeous weather, fewer tourists, and great deals, September and October are perfect for exploring everything from cultural festivals like the cows' homecoming to scenic hikes in the Swiss Alps.

Whether you're into art, adventure, or wine, Switzerland offers an unforgettable experience in autumn. Dive into our full guide for insider tips and must-try activities that capture the beauty and charm of Switzerland during this magical season!

Unplug in tranquility on Cempedak Island

Off the east coast of Bintan is Cempedak Island, a private island committed to sustaining nature and its environment. With villas embraced by the tropical forest, this resort is one of the best places to be one with nature.

From nutritious farm-to-table meals to water and land sports, kick off your slippers and immerse in the "simple barefoot luxury" of Cempedak Island.

