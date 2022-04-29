Limited-edition Porsche 911 Sport Classic set to arrive in Singapore in 2023, priced at $1.2m

Porsche has unveiled the 911 Sport Classic, a limited-edition model that features design inspired by the original 911, as well as the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7. Just 1,250 units of the car will be produced, with a small number of them earmarked for Singapore, and the car is set to arrive here in 2023, priced at S$1,234,488 without COE.

Porsche 911 Sport Classic (left) and Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition (right).

PHOTO: Porsche

The 911 Sport Classic is the second such model to emerge from Porsche's Heritage Design programme, following the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition from 2020. It is also the second 911 Sport Classic model, after the 997-based model from 2009.

PHOTO: Porsche

The main highlight of the 911 Sport Classic is the wide body, which is usually reserved for Porsche's 911 Turbo models, while there is also the double-bubble roof, and the iconic 'ducktail' rear spoiler that is a nod to the Carrera RS 2.7.

Like the first 911 Sport Classic from 2009, the new model is finished in a Sport Grey Metallic paint job that was inspired by the Fashion Grey paintwork of the Porsche 356. Other colour options for the Sport Classic include Agate Grey Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Solid Black, or a customised shade from Porsche's Paint To Sample programme.

PHOTO: Porsche

The interior of the Sport Classic gets the classic Pepita pattern on the door panels and seats, while two-tone, semi-aniline leather upholstery finished in either black or Classic Cognac offers a contrast with the grey exterior.

PHOTO: Porsche

Powering the 911 Sport Classic is a 3.7-litre flat-six twin-turbo engine that produces 550hp, all of which is sent to the rear wheels. It comes with a seven-speed manual gearbox, which makes it the most powerful manual 911 available on sale today.

Other unique performance enhancements to the 911 Sport Classic include a specially tweaked sports exhaust which Porsche says provides for a "more emotive sound experience", as well as the sports suspension which drops the car's height by 10mm, and features the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system, which helps the shock absorbers react faster at speed.

