Porsche hints possible joint projects with Apple

Porsche is the latest car maker that may work with Apple on the latter's electric vehicle (EV) project.

According to Reuters, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume shared that his managers travelled to the US to discuss possible joint projects with Apple late last year. Blume added that the company "already have Apple CarPlay" and "will expand on that".

Blume remarked that both companies have a traditionally close relationship and "on the same wavelength", but it is too soon to make any decision on future projects.

Apple is reportedly planning to unveil a fully autonomous car in 2025. Major Apple supplier Foxconn is believed to have bought an Ohio car factory to build the EV. In February last year, Apple hired Dr Manfred Harrer, Porsche's former VP of chassis development.

Source: Reuters

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.