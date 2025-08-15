Daily roundup: USS Halloween Horror Nights 2025 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. USS Halloween Horror Nights 2025: Haunted houses inspired by Stranger Things, Thai film series Death Whisperer

October is just around the corner, which means one thing — spooky season is upon us.

Ahead of the occasion, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) announced in a press release on Thursday (Aug 14) that Halloween Horror Nights 13 at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) will be held from Sept 26 to Nov 1... » READ MORE

2. Compensation, rehousing options crucial to flat owners from older estates selling their flats under Vers

The size of the compensation package and rehousing options will weigh heavily in their decision to sell their HDB flats back to the Government under the Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme (Vers), elderly residents living in older estates have said... » READ MORE

3. 'Principled, steadfast, indomitable': Lee Hsien Yang bids farewell to sister, scatters ashes in Scotland sea

Dr Lee Wei Ling, the daughter of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, has a wish fulfilled nearly a year after her death.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Aug 14), Lee Hsien Yang said that he took his sister "on one last boat ride" from Edinburgh, Scotland to scatter her ashes out at sea.... » READ MORE

4. AirAsia flight from KL to Incheon lands at wrong airport, passengers say crew 'appeared just as confused'

Passengers and crew members were stunned when their flight bound for Seoul touched down at Gimpo International Airport instead of Incheon International Airport as planned... » READ MORE

