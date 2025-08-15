'Principled, steadfast, indomitable': Lee Hsien Yang bids farewell to sister, scatters ashes in Scotland sea

Dr Lee Wei Ling, the daughter of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, has a wish fulfilled nearly a year after her death.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Aug 14), Lee Hsien Yang said that he took his sister "on one last boat ride" from Edinburgh, Scotland to scatter her ashes out at sea.

"Farewell Ling. My principled, steadfast and indomitable sister," he added.

Dr Lee, a neurologist, died at the age of 69 on Oct 9, 2024, four years after she was diagnosed with a rare, degenerative brain disease.

Lee described the country where he strewn Dr Lee's ashes upon the waves as one that held deep significance for both of them.

He recalled: "Ling and I went to Scotland on our own when we were still in school. We toured the countryside, and stayed in Edinburgh, climbed Arthur’s Seat, and visited Edinburgh castle.

"She returned by herself from time to time over the years for her medical exams, and to hike the rugged hills she loved so much."

While Dr Lee's funeral was arranged by Lee and his son Huanwu, he was not seen at the wake, which was held from Oct 10 to 12, 2024.

Lee was under investigation by the police for allegedly giving false evidence in judicial proceedings over Lee Kuan Yew’s will.

Lee and his wife, lawyer, Lee Suet Fern, left Singapore amid the investigations, the police said in March last year.

In Oct 2024, Lee said that he had gained asylum in the United Kingdom as a political refugee.

