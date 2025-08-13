Scoot launching new flights to Japan, including Okinawa, and Thailand from December; tickets from $128

You'll soon be able to fly directly to Okinawa again as Scoot will launch three new flight routes, including one to the Japanese prefecture.

The other two new flight services are to Chiang Rai and Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the low-cost airline announced in a press release yesterday (Aug 12).

Scoot said the new routes will be rolled out progressively between December 2025 and March 2026, starting with three weekly flights to Okinawa from Dec 15, followed by five weekly flights to Chiang Rai from Jan 1, 2026, and daily flights to Tokyo-Haneda from March 1, 2026.

The new route to Okinawa will also be the only direct flight between Singapore and the prefecture, following Jetstar Asia's exit last month.

Prices for a one-way economy ticket for Okinawa and Tokyo-Haneda will begin from S$190, and S$128 for Chiang Rai, inclusive of taxes.

As of Aug 12, the new flights are already available for booking on Scoot's website and mobile app. They will also be progressively available on other platforms.

In addition to the new routes, Scoot will be increasing their flight frequencies to several other destinations to support air travel during the upcoming holiday season.

Some destinations include Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ipoh, Jeju, Taipei, Tokyo-Narita and Sapporo.

Beyond Asia, flight frequencies to Vienna, Austria, will also increase from three to four weekly flights from March 2026.

Scoot said that the upcoming increase in services to some cities "will support stronger demand for air travel during the year-end and new year holiday periods".

In 2024, Japan saw a record-breaking number of travellers from Singapore, with 691,100 visitors to the country.

Thailand is also a popular travel destination for Singaporeans, especially Bangkok.

