'Proud of what they've done': Jetstar Asia CEO expresses gratitude to crew on airline's final day of operations

After over two decades of service in the region, Singapore-based budget airline Jetstar Asia will operate its final flights on Thursday (July 31).

Speaking to the media at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Thursday, Jetstar Asia's CEO, John Simeone, 56, reflected on the airline's final day, while praising the team behind its success.

"It is a sad and emotional day. I've been in the crew lounge since 5.30am this morning to see off all the crew, and I'll be here tonight to welcome our last flight from Manila," Simeone, whose career in aviation spans 26 years, said.

The Australian, who took over as CEO in January 2024, reflected on the challenging journey of leading the airline through its final months.

"One of the things I'll miss the most is the friendliness and dedication of the crew," he said.

"I've found this group of people to be incredibly committed professionals in the aviation industry, and I am so proud of what they have done."

Addressing the difficulty of closing the airline, he added: "Breaking the news was exceptionally tough. One of the hardest challenges (as CEO) was telling 550 people that the business would no longer be operating."

Despite the bittersweet farewell, Simeone emphasised the importance of celebrating the airline's contributions to the region's aviation landscape.

"Jetstar Asia was a pioneer in this aviation landscape in Singapore, one of the first low-cost carriers that was innovative and transformative," he said.

Jetstar Asia's final arriving flight from Manila is expected to touch down at around 9.30pm.

Following that, it will begin the process of repatriating 13 aircraft back to Australia.

About 54 per cent of staff hired

On the subject of jobs for the staff, Simeone said about 54 per cent of the staff have either secured new positions or are currently undergoing interviews.

Some cabin crew members have found ground roles with Qantas in Singapore, including positions in airport lounges.

Around 70 employees will remain in Singapore until the end of October to support regulatory matters, with another 30 staying through December to complete the final closure processes.

'End of an era'

For Captain Nico Van Der Schyff, 56, the final day of operations marks not just the end of a chapter, but the end of an era.

The South African, who has been with the airline for over a decade, will be in charge for the last flight to Kuala Lumpur.

"We've been doing this for 20 years, and to know this is the last time a Jetstar crew will walk out of this building to the aircraft — it's the end of an era, and that is very disappointing," he said.

Captain Van Der Schyff recalled joining the airline in its early days and witnessing its growth — not only operationally, but also in becoming a close-knit family.

"Since the announcement, (the response) has been incredible. People have given us teddy bears and cards. I'll really miss our Singaporean customers — they've been amazing."

Though he originally came to Singapore for just two years, he ended up staying for 20 years.

He is planning to go back home by the end of the year, take a break, and pursue his dream of starting an Italian restaurant.

Jetstar Asia announced on June 11 that it will be ceasing all operations, citing rising supplier costs, high airport fees and intensified competition in the region as reasons for the closure.

It has served over 50 million customers during its two decades of operations.

