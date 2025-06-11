Jetstar Asia ceasing operations: Passengers scramble to seek refunds, travel plans up in limbo

The travel plans of some Jetstar Asia passengers are now up in limbo after the budget carrier announced on Wednesday (June 11) morning it is winding up operations.

Among them are university undergraduate Tan and her friends.

They had booked round-trip tickets to Bali just days before, but now find themselves in an awkward predicament.

Their flight from Singapore to Bali departs on July 31 — Jetstar Asia's last day of operations — and they had booked their return flight home to be on Aug 3.

The unexpected news has frustrated 23-year-old Tan, who did not wish to give her full name. She told AsiaOne that they are hoping to proceed with their original flight to Bali but are unsure of how to obtain a refund for their Aug 3 flight, especially since they had purchased tickets through travel provider, Trip.com.

"I don't know if Jetstar Asia will refund us for both flights or if they can refund just the returning flight," she explained.

"Our itinerary will be affected by what happens to our return flight as we might have to rebook for a different timing or even worse, a different day."

According to the Jetstar website, customers with connections to or from Australia, or those travelling between Singapore and Bali, Manila and Osaka, may be offered an alternative Qantas Group flight, subject to availability.

Customers who booked their tickets via a third-party website or travel agent will be notified by Jetstar of their options if the carrier has their contact information on file. Otherwise, they will be contacted by their travel agent.

Tan added that they have yet to receive any emails from the low-cost airline and will be contacting them to enquire about the matter.

Another affected passenger, who only wanted to be known as Megan, told AsiaOne she had just purchased her plane tickets to Bangkok this Monday.

She was due to depart Singapore on Aug 8, but her flight will now be cancelled.

"I was panicking because I saw the closure was right before my trip, which isn't very far away [from now] so I got nervous thinking about how they'll process the refund, and how I need to rebook a new flight," said the 27-year-old.

When she tried cancelling her flights online after seeing the news, Megan said she got a message indicating that cancellation is not available for the fare she had booked.

She added that she will still be proceeding with her trip and will rebook tickets with another airline.

Rising costs and competition reasons for closure

Jetstar Asia's owner Qantas group said in a media statement that the closure is part of a "strategic restructure" as the Singapore-based subsidiary has faced "growing challenges in recent years".

It cited rising supplier costs, high airport fees and intensified competition in the region as reasons for the closure.

Sixteen intra-Asia routes operated from Singapore with the airline code "3K" will be impacted.

Jetstar Asia said it will continue to operate flights for the next seven weeks on a progressively reduced schedule, before its final day on July 31.

Affected customers will be contacted directly, with the option of a full cash refund or an alternative flight, subjected to availability.

Travellers can find more information regarding the closure on Jetstar's website and travel alerts page.

Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson elaborated in the statement that some of Jetstar Asia's supplier costs have increased by up to 200 per cent, materially changing its cost base.

"I want to sincerely thank and acknowledge our incredible Jetstar Asia team who should be very proud of the impact they have had on aviation in the region over the past two decades."

There will be no changes to Jetstar Airways and Jetstar Japan services into Asia, and all of Jetstar Airways international services in and out of Australia.

Support for affected employees

The closure will also reportedly impact more than 500 Jetstar Asia employees in Singapore.

Labour chief and Jalan Kayu MP Ng Chee Meng said in a Facebook post on Wednesday the Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers’ Union (SMMWU) has been working closely with Jetstar Asia to support the workers.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and NTUC’s Employment & Employability Institute e2i will be at Changi Airport Terminal 1 beginning next week to provide direct support to employees.

Ng added that NTUC is also exploring opportunities for Singapore Airlines Group to match affected Jetstar Asia employees, including crew and corporate staff, to suitable roles where possible.

