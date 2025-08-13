Mariah Carey, Treasure, Eric Moo: Singapore concert calendar for 2025

2024 came and went with some amazing acts visiting Singapore, from American songstress Taylor Swift, classic rockers Deep Purple, Cantopop king Andy Lau and Mandopop's Jay Chou, to Blackpink's Lisa and K-pop group Stray Kids.

Here's how 2025's concert calendar is shaping up.

This article was first published on Dec 14, 2024, and updated on Aug 13, 2025.

August

SG Metal Mayhem returns for its fifth edition on Aug 13 with Brazilian death metal band Krisiun supported by local grindcore legends Wormrot and death-doom band Kruelty from Japan playing at Phil's Studio. Tickets go for $75 on BookMyShow.

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum will hold his Be With You fan-meet on Aug 14 at The Star Theatre. Tickets start at $148 on Ticketmaster.

K-pop girl group StayC returns to Singapore to perform on Aug 16 at The Star Theatre. Tickets start at $138 on Ticketmaster.

Also performing that same night is fellow K-pop girl group Le Sserafim at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets are sold out.

Show Lo brings his world tour to Singapore at Resorts World Ballroom also on Aug 16. Tickets start at $128 on Sistic.

On Aug 17, Korean-Taiwanese singer Bii performs at Esplanade Concert Hall. Tickets start at $98 on Sistic.

Australian indie-folk duo Hollow Coves brings their tour to Singapore on Aug 20 at Foo Chow Building. Tickets go for $68 on Eventbrite.

On Aug 21, singer-songwriter Tinashe performs at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $118 on Ticketmaster. The performance is suitable for audiences aged 18 and above.

Korean singer-actor Doh Kyung-soo from the boy group Exo will hold his solo concert in Singapore on Aug 23. Tickets start at $198 on Ticketmaster. Chinese rapper Skai IsYourGod performs at Esplanade Annexe Studio on the same day. Tickets are sold out.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DISRMScBdn8/[/embed]

[Cancelled] K-pop soloist Bibi's first world tour is also coming to Singapore on Aug 23 at The Star Theatre, with tickets starting at $148. Presales start May 19 with general sales on May 21 on Ticketmaster.

Korean hip-hop group Epik High is performing at the Pasir Panjang Power Station on Aug 29. Tickets start at $138 on Ticketmaster.

On Aug 25, Black Eyed Peas performs at Singapore Indoor Stadium, with tickets starting at $158 on Sistic.

P1Harmony performs at Arena @ Expo on Aug 30. Tickets start at $208 on Ticketmaster.

The full line-up at Waterbomb Singapore 2025 has been announced. Festival-goers on Aug 30 will see local singer WhyLucas, South Korean acts Exid, BTOB's Minhyuk, Shinee's Minho and Taemin, Jam Republic, CLC's Sorn and Seungyeon, as well as Team Bebe.

K-pop icons 2NE1, Korean-Canadian singer Junny, local singer Estelle Fly, Anson Lo from the Hong Kong boy group Mirror, Got7's JayB and K-rappers Ash Island and Lee Young-ji will perform on Aug 31. Single-day tickets start at $236 on Pelago.

September

Korean-American singer-DJ Yaeji performs at the Capitol Theatre on Sept 1. Tickets go for $85 on Eventbrite.

K-pop boy group ASC2NT performs at Foo Chow Hall on Sept 11. Tickets are sold out.

Japanese female rock band Scandal performs at The Star Theatre on Sept 13. Tickets start at $118 on Sistic.

On the same day, rock band Lovehunters performs at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Tickets start at $78 on Sistic.

One Love Asia Festival returns with performances on two nights at Bayfront Event Space. On Sept 13, A-Mei, Kelly Yu, Yoga Lin, Firdhaus, Chih Siou, Saya Chang, Steelo.Z and Kasiwa will take to the stage. The following day will see Angela Chang, 5566, Hu Yanbin, MC Cheung Tinfu, Lexie Liu, Young and Simply Live feat. Jordin. Single-day tickets priced at $198 and two-day tickets at $338 are available on their website.

Also on Sept 13 and 14 is the Bubbling & Boiling Music and Arts Festival at the Resorts World Ballroom. South Korean artists I-dle, Cravity, Samuel, Exo's Xiumin, H1-Key, HITGS, Cheetah Kim, and local singer Boon Huilu will perform on Sept 13.

Chinese singers Cai Xukun and Li Chen, Hong Kong singer Joey Yung, American singers Anson Seabra and Ari Abdul, Taiwanese singer Mavis Fan & 100 per cent and local duo BZ1 take the stage on Sept 14. Single-day tickets start at $235 on Ticketmaster.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DMg_kkcT07P/?hl=en[/embed]

Japanese musician-composer Kitaro performs in Singapore on Sept 17 at The Star Theatre. Tickets start at $88 on Ticketmaster.

A tribute concert to iconic British rock band Queen will be held on Sept 19 and 20 at the Sands Theatre. Tickets start at $68 on Sistic.

On Sept 20, Taiwanese singer Bobby Chen will perform his I am not a Rock Star concert at the Esplanade Concert Hall. Tickets start at $88 on Book My Show.

Seventeen-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting performs on Sept 23 at Arena @ Expo. Tickets start at $138 on Ticketmaster.

On the same night, pop musician Jake Miller performs at the Hard Rock Cafe in Singapore. Tickets start at $118 on Sistic.

Pete Davidson brings his stand-up comedy tour to The Star Theatre on Sept 26. Tickets start at $108 on Ticketmaster.

Chinese singer Luhan, a former member of the K-pop group Exo, takes the stage at Arena @ Expo on Sept 27. More details will be announced.

October

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGRv5NQSoEo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix this year will run from Oct 3 to 5.

K-pop stars G-Dragon and CL, Indonesian singer Putri Ariani, Singapore band Oakë, New York-based artist collective Indo Warehouse and Latin DJ duo Le Twins will perform on Oct 3.

Oct 4 will see American rock band Foo Fighters, Japanese metal band BabyMetal, Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, Australian-New Zealand rock band Crowded House, South Korean DJ Hanna and UK band and singer-songwriter The Lathums and Tom Grennan, as well as Le Twins and Indo Warehouse.

UK icon Elton John, American alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, English indie rock band The Wombats and Hanna will take the stage on Oct 5.

Single-day tickets start from $148 on their website.

K-pop boy band Enhypen will also perform here on Oct 3, 4 and 5 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for their Walk the Line world tour. Tickets for Oct 4 and 5 are sold out, while sales for Oct 3, priced from $168, start on Aug 19 on Ticketmaster.



[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DLl1ogTOpVS/[/embed]

The legendary Mariah Carey will perform at Arena @ Expo on Oct 8. Tickets priced from $98 are available on Sistic.

South Korean singer-actor Seo In-guk brings his fanmeet tour to Singapore on Oct 12 at University Cultural Centre's Ho Bee Auditorium at the National University of Singapore (NUS). Tickets start at $124.20 on BookMyShow.

Jeff Satur performs on the same day at the Esplanade Theatre. Tickets are sold out.

K-pop boy band NCT Dream will return with two shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 18 and 19. Tickets start at $188 on Ticketmaster.

Japanese singer-songwriter Yama performs at the Capitol Theatre on Oct 20. Ticket start at $118 on Ticketmaster.

K-rapper Loco announced an Oct 24 concert in Singapore. Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DMfPky9yTvi/?hl=en[/embed]

Jam Hsiao returns after six years with a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 25. Tickets start at $168 on Ticketmaster.

Malaysian singer Eric Moo performs at Resorts World Ballroom on Oct 26. Tickets start at $88 and will go on sale on BookMyShow on Aug 14.

November

Exo's Baekhyun performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 1. Ticketing details are yet to be announced.

Mamamoo's Wheein returns to Singapore on the same day. More details will be announced.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJYUu7cTc0o/[/embed]

J-pop band Ryokuoushoku Shakai comes to Singapore for the first time on Nov 9, performing at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Tickets start at $98 on Sistic.

K-pop boy group Zerobaseone returns to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 15. Ticketing details to be announced.

American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims performs at The Star Theatre on Nov 17. Tickets start at $98 at Ticketmaster.

Hong Kong God of Songs Jacky Cheung will perform for six nights, from Nov 21 to 23 and Nov 28 to 30, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets are sold out.

South Korean rock band N.Flying will be making a stop in Singapore on Nov 23 at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Tickets start at $148 on Ticketmaster.

British pop group Blue performs at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Nov 25. Presales begin from Aug 14 before general sales commence Aug 18 on Ticketmaster.

On the same day, American singer Jeremy Zucker performs at Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $98 on Ticketmaster, with sales commencing on Aug 20.

On Nov 26, British singer-songwriter Passenger performs at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $88 on Ticketmaster.

Blackpink is bringing their Deadline world tour to the National Stadium on Nov 29 and 30. Tickets are sold out.

On the same nights, The Witcher 3 is celebrating its 10th release anniversary with a concert featuring the video game's soundtracks at the Sands Theatre featuring Polish folk metal band Percival. Tickets are available on Sistic starting at $108.

December

The music from Death Stranding will also be performed by an orchestra at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Dec 2. Tickets start at $128 on Sistic.

San Diego indie trio TV Girl performs in Singapore at The Star Theatre on Dec 3. Tickets start at $98 on Ticketmaster.

South African singer Tyla takes the stage at Arena @ Expo on Dec 5. Tickets start at $138 on Ticketmaster.

Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand performs at Fort Canning Park on the same day. Tickets start at $168 with presales commenceing on Aug 14 on Sistic.

American rock band The Cab will perform at the Foo Chow Building on Dec 10. Tickets are sold out.

Malaysian rock band Wings is bringing their 40th anniversary tour to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec 24. Tickets start at $88 on Sistic.

January 2026

K-pop group Super Junior will hold their 20th anniversary tour Super Show 10 in Singapore on Jan 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Ticketing details will announced later.

K-pop boy band Riize will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jan 24. Ticketing details will be announced later.

February 2026

K-pop girl band Qwer performs at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Feb 28. No other details have been revealed.

April 2026

American rock band My Chemical Romance takes the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 28. Tickets are sold out.

Past concerts

January

Malaysian Mandopop singer Firdhaus will be performing at the Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom on Jan 3 and 4. Tickets start at $98 and are available on Sistic.

Known as the Father of Taiwanese hip-hop, MC HotDog will be visiting Singapore for a concert on Jan 4 at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $108 and are available on Ticketmaster.

Brazilian guitarist Mateus Asato will be holding an intimate fireside fan event at Swee Lee Clarke Quay on Jan 8 at 7pm. Tickets are sold out.

Fifth-generation K-pop boy band Ampers&one holds a fan meeting at Gateway Theatre on Jan 10. Tickets start at $148 on Sistic.

South African DJ-producer Black Coffee will perform at 27 Pasir Panjang on Jan 11. Tickets are sold out.

Taiwanese band Mayday will be performing at the National Stadium on Jan 11 and 12. Tickets go from $168 on Ticketmaster.

Pianist Richard Clayderman plays at The Theatre @ Mediacorp on Jan 14. Tickets go from $68 on Sistic.

R&B group Boney M is in Singapore for their 50th anniversary tour! They perform at the Arena @ Expo (Hall 7) on Jan 15. Tickets start at $95 for children, $135 for seniors and $150 for standard and are available on Sistic.

K-pop soloist BOL4 is performing at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Jan 18. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

Chinese singer-songwriter Leah Dou, Faye Wong's daughter, is also performing on Jan 18 at Marina Bay Sands Theatre. Tickets start at $128 on Sistic.

Taiwanese singer Huang Pin-yuan is performing the same night at the Resorts World Ballroom. Tickets start at $88 on Sistic.

Get Busy in Singapore with Jamaican dancehall singer Sean Paul on Jan 21 at The Star Theatre. Tickets start at $98 on Sistic.

On the same night, J-pop idol group Phantom Siita performs at Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $78 on Ticketmaster.

K-pop band Seventeen is returning to Singapore for back-to-back concerts at the National Stadium on Jan 25 and 26. Tickets start at $168 and are available on Ticketmaster.

Singapore Mandarin pop-rock band Quis will showcase their new album We Are All Aliens on Jan 26, 5pm at the Esplanade Annexe Studio. Tickets are priced at $25 on Sistic.

That same evening, Taiwanese actress-cellist Nana Ouyang will perform at the Esplanade Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets start at $58 on Sistic.

February

American dream pop band Cigarettes After Sex is performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 3. Tickets are sold out.

Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora holds a concert at The Star Theatre on the same night. Tickets start at $108 on Sistic.

K-pop pop group Infinite performs at The Star Theatre on Feb 7 for their 15th anniversary concert. Tickets start at $148 and are available on Ticketmaster.

The Script plays at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 8. Tickets start at $115 on Sistic.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DB89VCfRBvh/[/embed]

Taiwanese rock band Mixer is bringing their CircUs Tour to Capitol Theatre on the same day. Tickets start at $98 on Sistic.

South Korean indie act Wave To Earth performs at The Star Theatre on Feb 11. Tickets are sold out.

Irish family band The Corrs play at The Star Theatre on Feb 13. Tickets start at $125 and are available on Sistic.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCYLj5dPpzX/[/embed]

Spend your Valentine's Day with local singer Boon Hui Lu, who is performing at Esplanade Annex Studio on Feb 14. Tickets cost $68 on Sistic.

Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam also performs at The Star Theatre on Feb 14. Tickets start at $90 on Sistic.

Chinese singer-songwriter Joker Xue brings his tour to the National Stadium on Feb 14 and 15. Tickets start at $107 and are available on Ticketmaster.

Composer-pianist Yiruma performs on Feb 15 at The Star Theatre. Tickets start at $138 on Ticketmaster.

On the same day, Music festival Cloud 9 - featuring K-pop soloist B.I., Canadian singer Elijah Woods, Mandopop singer Ivy Lee, Malaysian pop trio Dolla, local singer Shazza and more - will be held at Arena @ Expo Hall 7. Tickets go for $28 on Ticketmaster.

Singer-songwriter and producer Niki is coming to Singapore on Feb 18. She performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

K-pop girl group Apink returns to Singapore after almost nine years and will perform at Arena @ Expo Hall 7 on Feb 20 for their Pink New Year concert. Tickets from $128 are available on BookMyShow.

English indie rock band Glass Animals plays at the Capitol Theatre on Feb 22. Tickets start at $88 on Ticketmaster.

Japanese pop duo Yoasobi performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 22 and 23. Tickets start at $108 on Ticketmaster.

Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Ros performs on Feb 25 and 26 at the Esplanade Theatre. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

Super Junior's Yesung holds his first solo concert in Singapore on Feb 28 at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Tickets start at $168 on Ticketmaster.

March

Mandopop singer G.E.M performs at the National Stadium on March 1 as part of her I Am Gloria world tour. Ticket prices start at $168. Presales begin on Jan 16 for UOB cardholders while public sales start a day later on Ticketmaster, Trip.com and Damai.cn.

Taiwanese indie band Sodagreen brings their 20th anniversary tour to Singapore on March 8 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets go from $168 on Ticketmaster.

Thai actors Gemini and Fourth are bringing their Run The World concert to Singapore on March 8 at The Theatre at Mediacorp. The show is rated R18 at tickets start at $60 on Sistic.

Thai boy band Lykn performs at The Theatre at Mediacorp on March 9. Tickets start at $45 on Sistic.

American singer-songwriter Kehlani performs on March 13 at the Star Theatre. Tickets start at $108 on Ticketmaster.

Rock fusion trio The Aristocrats performs at Phil's Studio on March 14. Tickets cost $158 on Sistic.

K-pop boy band Boynextdoor performs at Arena @ Expo (Hall 7) on March 15. VIP and Cat 1 tickets are sold out. Remaining tickets, starting at $178, can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAStuVMBrsF/?hl=en[/embed]

Indian playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan performs at The Star Theatre on March 15. Tickets start at $58 on Sistic.

Hong Kong diva Liza Wang performs at the Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom on March 22 and 23. Tickets start at $28 on Sistic.

Taiwanese band Bestards performs at Gateway Theatre on March 23.Tickets are sold out.

American singer Jason Derulo's concert has been rescheduled from March 20 to June 25, and the venue will instead be the Star Theatre. Tickets start from $148 on Sistic. All tickets sold remain valid. For more information, please refer to LAMC Productions' website.

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter is bringing his Who I Am tour to The Theatre @ Mediacorp on March 25. Tickets start at $118 and are available on Sistic.

American singer-songwriter Keshi is performing on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

On March 27, Korean actor Yoo Yeon-seok will hold his fan-meet at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Tickets start at $158 on Ticketmaster.

Taiwanese singer A-Lin performs at the Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom on March 28 and 29. Tickets start at $28 on Sistic.

Chinese singer Yisa Yu brings her Romance World Tour to The Star Theatre on March 29. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

Japanese singer-songwriter Centimillimental returns to Singapore at The Gateway Theatre on March 30. Tickets start at $108 on Ticketmaster.

Malaysian singer Michael Wong and Indonesian singer Putri Ariani are holding a joint concert titled The Spring Symphony on March 30 at the Resorts World Ballroom. Tickets start at $118 on Sistic.

Taiwanese singer Sam Lee performs at the Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom on March 31. Tickets start at $98 on Sistic.

April

Indie rock band Feeder returns to Singapore on April 2 at the Hard Rock Cafe. Tickets cost $148 on Sistic.

American singer Gracie Abrams brings The Secret of Us Tour to The Star Theatre on April 3. Tickets are sold out.

Chinese singer-songwriter Ryan.B performs at Capitol Theatre on April 5, with tickets starting at $89 on Ticketmaster.

Singapore songstress Stefanie Sun performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 5, 6, 12 and 13. Tickets are sold out.

Power Station returns to Singapore on April 19 at the Resorts World Ballroom. Tickets are sold out.

Wu Bai and China Blue perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 19. Tickets start at $98 on Ticketmaster.

Boyce Avenue is also performing with Daniel Sid on April 19 at the University Cultural Centre. Tickets start at $98 on Ticketmaster.

Third time's the charm — K-pop girl group Kiss of Life will be back in Singapore to perform at Capitol Theatre on April 25 as part of their first world tour Kiss Road. Tickets, which go on sale on March 2 on tapyourtickets.com, start at $158.

Malaysian singer Liza Hanim performs at The Star Theatre on April 26. Tickets start at $78 on Sistic.

BTS' J-Hope will hold his first solo concerts in Singapore on April 26 and 27 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $198. The Weverse presale begins on Feb 19 on Ticketmaster, the Live Nation presale on Feb 20 on their website while general sales begin the following day on Ticketmaster.

May

[CANCELLED] Korean stars including Joohoney and I.M of Monsta X, Jessi, Gray, Loco, Yungin, Holybang, Lil Cherry and Goldbuuda will be performing at festival Playground on May 3 at 27 Pasir Panjang. Tickets start at $188 on Ticketmaster.

Taeyeon from K-pop group Girls' Generation will return to Singapore for her The Tense world tour, performing on May 3 and 4 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Details to be announced later.

American pop-rock band The Click Five will be reuniting for a Southeast Asian tour this May. The band, which split in 2013, will perform at the Capitol Theatre on May 6. Due to scheduling conflicts, only Kyle Patrick, Joe Guese and Ethan Mentzer will be returning while Ben Romans and Joey Zehr will not be here. Tickets are sold out and a new show for the following night has been announced, with tickets going on sale from April 3 on Ticketmaster.

Seems like May is for the rock enthusiasts, as another American rock band Boys Like Girls will be performing on May 7. Tickets start at $128 on Sistic.

Japanese rock band Flow performs at The Star Theatre on May 8. Tickets start at $98 on Ticketmaster.

German DJ Boris Brejcha is bringing his concert tour to Singapore on May 10 at 27 Pasir Panjang. Single early-bird tickets are sold out. The remaining available tickets start at $128 on Megatix.

Norwegian pop duo M2M have reunited after 22 years and perform at The Star Theatre on May 12. Tickets start at $148 on Ticketmaster.

The following day on May 13, UK pop-punk band Neck Deep will hold their concert at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $98 on Eventbrite.

NCT Wish performs on May 17 at Arena @ Expo. Tickets start at $148 on Ticketmaster.

K-pop girl group BabyMonster will be in Singapore for their first world tour Hello Monsters on May 17. Tickets for the concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium start at $158 on Ticketmaster.

Lady Gaga will be performing at National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21 and 24, with these being her only stop in Asia. Tickets start from $148 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Japanese vocalist Ado performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 21. Tickets are sold out.

Veteran vocal group Boyz II Men returns to Singapore on May 23 for a concert at The Star Theatre. Tickets start at $98 on Sistic.

On May 25, Cantopop singer Frances Yip performs at Esplanade Concert Hall. Tickets start at $88 on Sistic.

Alexander Stewart performs at the Esplanade Annexe Studio on May 26. Ticketing details will be released soon on Ticketmaster.

June

American rapper O.T. Genasis will perform at Avenue Singapore's Venus in Furs anniversary event on June 4. Held at Avenue Lounge in Marina Bay Sands, the cover charge will be $50 per person at the door.

The Music of Studio Ghibli – Original Singers Symphony makes its Singapore debut at The Star Theatre on June 11. Tickets start at $88 on Ticketmaster.

Alan Tam performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 14. Tickets start at $88 on Sistic.

Malaysian singer Nicholas Teo also performs that same night at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention to commemorate 21 years in showbiz. Tickets start at $98 at Sistic.

Exo's Kai performs at The Star Theatre as part of his solo tour Kaion on June 21. Tickets start at $148 with presales beginning April 7 on Ticketmaster.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHVihoRzML_/?img_index=3[/embed]

That same night, Mandopop singer Chao Chuan performs at Marina Bay Sands. Tickets start at $118 on Sistic.

Also on June 21, 30 local singers such as Roy Li, Jiang Hu, Xu Nansheng, Mavis Hee, Chua Lee Lian and Joanna Dong will stage the Xinyao 43th Reunion Concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Tickets start at $50 at Ticketmaster.

Hong Kong singer William So will be in Singapore on June 22 for his concert at Esplanade Concert Hall. Tickets start from $88 at Sistic.

American singer Jason Derulo's concert has been rescheduled from March 20 to June 25, and the venue will instead be The Star Theatre. Tickets start from $148 on Sistic. All tickets sold remain valid. For more information, please refer to LAMC Productions' website.

Grammy Award-winning The Chainsmokers perform on June 27 at Arena @ Expo. Tickets cost $148 on Ticketmaster.

Malaysian pop trio Kru performs at The Star Theatre on June 28. Tickets start at $208 on Sistic.

July

Abba tribute act Bjorn Again performs at the Marina Bay Sands Theatre on July 4 and 5. Tickets start at $69 on Sistic.

Irene and Seulgi from K-pop girl group Red Velvet will stage their concert at The Star Theatre on July 4. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

Seven-member Japanese boy band Be:First will be on their first world tour, performing in Capitol Theatre on July 5. Tickets are sold out.

Korean singer Hwasa, Chinese singer YoungCaptain and local performers Shigga Shay and WhyLucas are some of the stars appearing at the Skechers Sundown Festival on July 4 to 6 at Haw Par Villa. Single-day tickets are priced at $80 at their website.

Also on July 5, J-pop diva Ayumi Hamasaki will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $188 and will go on sale May 26 at 12pm on Ticketmaster.

Thai singer-actor Chawarin Perdpiriyawong, nicknamed NuNew, will perform at Arena @ Expo on July 12 for his 1st Concert Dream Catcher. Tickets start at $148 on Ticketmaster.

On July 13, Japanese rock band My First Story — who performed the opening and ending theme songs of the latest season of Demon Slayer — performs in Singapore for the first time at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands. Ticket presales start on April 28 with general sales on April 30. Prices begin from $108 on Sistic.

Korean-Canadian R&B singer Slchld also performs at The Gateway Theatre on July 13. Tickets start at $118 on Ticketmaster.

NCT's Doyoung is bringing his solo tour Doors to Singapore on July 16 at The Star Theatre. Tickets start at $148 on Ticketmaster.

English singer-songwriter Fred Again performs at Pasir Panjang Power Station on July 18. Tickets start at $208. Presales begin June 4, and general sales on June 5 via Ticketmaster.

R&B and hip-hop star Jay Park returns to Singapore on July 19 for his Serenades & Body Rolls concert at Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $148 and presales begin April 21 with public sales on April 23 on Ticketmaster.

Also performing on July 19 is K-pop boy band Evnne. The septet will hold their first solo concert on July 19 at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Tickets start at $148 on Ticketmaster.

Thai actress Faye will hold her fanmeet on July 19 at Golden Village VivoCity. Tickets are sold out.

In addition, veteran Mandopop singer Wakin Chau will be at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 19 for his The Younger Me Concerts Tour 3.0. Tickets start at $138 at Ticketmaster.

James Blake performs at The Star Theatre on July 22. Tickets start at $148 on Sistic.

After their inaugural concert here in March 2024, Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes will be back for another show on July 26 at The Star Theatre for their Beautiful Minds world tour. Tickets start from $158 on Ticketmaster.

Also performing on July 26 is Malaysian singer Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, who brings her The Next Wave performance to the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $98 on Sistic.

He's heading off for his military service very soon but fans can still get close and personal with Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo through his VR concert Memories, which will be screened at Golden Village Bugis+ from July 31 to Aug 16. Tickets cost $40 and go on sale July 4 at at the movie theatre's website.

Chinese singer Zhang Bichen has added another night to her debut performance in Singapore after tickets were sold out. She will now perform on July 31 (new show) and Aug 1 at The Star Theatre. Tickets are priced at $98 and will go on sale on July 4 on BookMyShow.

August

Tickets to Chinese singer Zhang Bichen's concert on Aug 1 at The Star Theatre are sold out. She has added another show on July 31 and tickets will go on sale on July 4.

BigBang’s Daesung will perform in Singapore on Aug 2. Tickets start at $208 and will go on sale on July 3 on Sistic.

Beabadoobee returns to Singapore on Aug 4 with a concert at The Star Theatre. Ticket presales start on May 5 and general sales May 8 on Ticketmaster.

Taiwanese singer Lala Hsu will perform her Sometimes, Less is More concert at The Star Theatre on Aug 8. Tickets start at $128 on Sistic.

American rock band Beach Weather is set to perform in Singapore on Aug 8 at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $88 on Ticketmaster.

A tribute concert to Hong Kong rock band Beyond will also be held on Aug 8 at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Tickets start at $48 on Sistic.

Elijah Woods performs at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Aug 10. Tickets start at $88 on Ticketmaster.

[Cancelled] Camila Cabello performs in Singapore on Aug 12 at The Star Theatre. The LiveNation presale starts on May 2 and general sales start May 5 on Ticketmaster.

