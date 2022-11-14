'Liquid gold': 7-Eleven staff shares $4.60 coffee hack, says it's better than Starbucks' caramel macchiato 

Are you a fan of Starbucks coffee, but can't stomach the prices?

Well ang moh coffee lovers rejoice for there's a new hack out there that promises to hit the spot without the exorbitant prices.

Local 7-Eleven staff Alice shared her $4.60 coffee hack which is supposed to rival Starbucks in a clip uploaded to her TikTok account yesterday (Nov 13).

First off, Alice asked viewers to seek out the 7Cafe coffee machine at your nearest 7-Eleven outlet and order the cafe latte ($2.30).

Then, to sweeten that cup of joe, Alice recommended adding in a pack of Hershey's nuggets.

The Hershey's nuggets come in either classic milk tea ($2.30) or matcha milk tea flavour ($2.30), and Alice recommended using all three mini chocolate bars for the coffee.

Drop the Hershey's bars into the cup of cafe latte and use a stirrer to stir and melt the chocolate in the coffee. Alice recommended doing this while the cup of cafe latte is still hot to ensure that the chocolate melts completely.

You can check if the Hershey's nuggets have melted completely by checking the coffee stirrer for any leftover chocolate bits.

Describing the smell as "heavenly", Alice assured viewers that her coffee creation was not "overly sweet" and "hits the right spot especially during this rainy season".

Her two cents? Alice said that her 7-Eleven cafe latte hack tasted "pretty good" and "beats your $8 caramel macchiato any time".

Clearly, her words have not fallen on deaf ears on TikTok with her coffee hack video garnering over 49,000 views, 6,000 likes and over 150 comments.

While some netizens were thrilled with the emergence of a Singaporean 7-Eleven hack, most took to the comments to express their personal thoughts on the coffee.

"Amazing tysm I will live by this [sic]" said one netizen in the comments section, who allegedly "literally ran" to her closest 7-Eleven outlet to try out the coffee hack.

Alice's $4.60 7-Eleven cafe latte hack is something this netizen will "live by". Screengrab/TikTok/alicebamadhaj

Other netizens were so taken by Alice and her coffee hack that they asked her to start her own 7-Eleven hack series.

Netizens were so taken by her coffee hack that they are asking Alice to front a 7-Eleven hack series. Screengrab/TikTok/alicebamadhaj

At the same time, Alice also generously shared a variation on her coffee hack in the comments, swapping out cafe latte for Americano coffee as a base and just one mini Hershey's nugget instead of the usual three.

If cafe latte isn't your thing, Alice has also provided a variation with Americano base instead. Screenshot/TikTok/alicebamadhaj

ALSO READ: Safe to drink? Redditor sceptical about 7-Eleven coffee after seeing beans in 'dirty and humid' machine

timothywee@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.