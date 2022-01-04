Live life to the fullest in 2022: 8 simple and practical resolutions to get you started

3. Practice gratitude

PHOTO: Pexels

Gratitude is about appreciating the small things in your life that usually get taken for granted. It’s easy to keep comparing your life to other people and always falling short (especially on social media), but remember that not everything is what it seems.

To live life to the fullest, live with a mindset of gratitude and abundance rather than focusing on what you lack, and you will definitely attract more and be happier too. And always celebrate your successes, no matter how small, to remind you how far you have come.

4. Make time for yourself

PHOTO: Pexels

You can’t really live life to the fullest without being 100 percent in sync with your body, mind and subconscious.

Practising #selfcare and #selflove isn’t selfish anymore. Make time for #metime every day, even if it’s only a few minutes and do something that makes you happy, like reading a book or going for a walk or a run.

Whatever makes you recharge and really focus on your needs. Sometimes it’s good just to sit back, relax, and do nothing.

5. Think bigger and don’t settle for less

Reach for the moon and you’ll hit the stars at least. When we think bigger, we set our sights on bigger achievements, and even if you don't achieve exactly what you want, there's a good chance you would have still achieved something significant.

You know your strengths and weaknesses, and what you are capable of, so set high expectations for yourself and don’t settle for less.

Take calculated risks when you strongly believe in something and get out of your comfort zone. Learn something new perhaps? It really is worth it.

Don’t let excuses such as “I’m too old for that,” or “there’s no time left for that”, rule your life. If you want it, go for it and strive for personal growth to be a smarter, stronger, kinder, better version of yourself.