Liven up your January with irresistible non-alcoholic drink alternatives

Past the bulk of festive partying, the aftermath of throbbing hangovers and excessive calories is good motivation for Dry January. According to a recent study by Bacardi (conducted between Sept 29 and Oct 17, 2023), 14 percent of Singaporean respondents are gearing up to embark on their inaugural Dry January, while an additional 11 percent, having succeeded last year, are all set to repeat the feat in 2024.

Want to be a part of this healthy statistic but can’t stand the taste of sugary mocktails and sodas? Or want to keep your calories in check? These tasty zero ABV options and cocktail alternatives will keep your spirits high and tastebuds satisfied for a cleaner, healthier year ahead!

For A Night In

Beers: Drop Bear Beer Co.

Centred around their passion for producing craft beers and sustainability, Drop Bear Beers are traditionally brewed, like regular beers, but without the alcohol. Besides being natural, vegan-friendly and gluten-free, they are carbon neutral and have fully recyclable packaging. For those who prefer a light and fruity palate, go for the toffee-based summer beer, Drop Bear Yuzu Pale Ale (S$6.65). Whereas those who lean towards strong beers, the complex notes of smoked malt and roasted coffee in Drop Bear Bonfire Stout (S$6.65) will hit your sweet spot.

Shop Drop Bear Beer Co. here

Spirits: Lyre’s

Experience a journey of exquisite craftsmanship with Lyre’s. As the epitome of non-alcoholic elegance, Lyre’s uses the finest ingredients to meticulously craft an unparalleled range so you can enjoy your drink your way. The herbaceous Dry London Spirit (S$59.90) – a gin doppelgänger without the bitter liftoff or next-day regrets – coats your palate with the luxurious juniper, citrus and pepper flavours. While the warmth of Lyre’s Spiced Cane Spirit (S$59.90) will give you a Venezuelan rum experience minus the morning fog.

Shop Lyre’s spirits here.

Wine: Muri Drinks

Drawing from the founders’ experiences working in a distillery and inspiration from the gastronomic community in Copenhagen, Muri Drinks crafts its wine with a focus on flavours. They apply culinary techniques to extract and enhance flavours from herbs and botanicals while balancing their sweetness and acidity to complement the food. As the alternative to red wine, Muri Nuala (S$48.50) carries the complexity and juiciness of red berries along with an earthy note, making it an excellent companion to charcuterie, cheese, and ceviche. For champagne alternatives, Muri Passing Cloud (S$48.50), features the intense aromas of flowers, honey, and ripe fruits and pairs well with seafood, white-rinded cheese, or dishes with strong aromas.

Shop Muri Drinks here.

For A Night Out

Jigger & Pony: Pear and Hops

Coming from the No.2 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023, expect nothing less than great tasting cocktails at Jigger & Pony. Their dedication to craftsmanship extends to their non-alcoholic creations, with spotlight on three exquisite expressions; from fruity to caffeinated in their latest menu, IDENTITY. Start the night with a light and refreshing Pear & Hops (S$22++) which sees Seedlip spice mixed in with elderflower and pears, delivering a bubbly and botanical experience enriched with delightful floral notes. Reach for the Coffee & Cacao (S$22++) with Lyre’s Coffee Originals with Monin bitters for a caffeine boost.

Jigger & Pony is located at 165 Tg Pagar Rd, Amara Hotel, Singapore 088539, p. +65 9621 1074. Open Mon to Tue 6pm to 12am, Wed to Thu 6pm to 1am, Fri to Sun 6pm to 2am.

MO Bar: Kopi Siew Dai

With their recent transformation, MO Bar introduces a fresh new team and a newly-furnished space, alongside their Volume Five cocktail menu, Blue Print. Weaving narratives inspired by the nostalgic roots of the city’s exceptional architectural growth, the menu also features low ABV cocktails for those days when you want to take it easy on the booze. One of the crowd favorites is Kopi Siew Dai (S$21++), a refined take on the humble local coffee beverage, featuring walnut coffee, dandelion, and cereal-infused milk—a nostalgic yet elevated treat to captivate your senses.

MO Bar is located at 5 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039797, p. +65 6885 3500. Open Sun to Thu 5pm to 1am, Fri to Sat 5pm to 2am.

Jungle Ballroom: Ballroom Cobbler

Enter the vibrant world of Jungle Ballroom, a contemporary tropical cocktail bar and lounge that celebrates the vivid essence of Southeast Asia. The bar offers a carefully crafted selection of 0 ABV cocktails that artfully represent the region’s abundant spices, fruits, and produce. Sip on the Ballroom Cobbler (S$14++) – a refreshing fruit punch with peach agave balanced with pineapple and citrus, and topped with a slice of rainbow cake. Quench your thirst with Its Natural Habitat (S$15++), a creamy concoction of pink coconut, candlenut, and lime.

Jungle Ballroom is located at 16A Duxton Hill, #03-03, Singapore 089970, p. +65 6019 6005. Open Wed to Sun 7pm to 2am. Closed Mon to Tue.

ATLAS: Hope On The Horizon

Transport yourself to the roaring twenties with ATLAS and experience a cocktail renaissance that defined an era of gilded-age drinking across Europe. Immerse yourself in the romance of Champagne Cocktails, signaling celebrations and unbridled merriment. Adding inventive twists to classics, even in their non-alcoholic options, the bright and bubbly Hope On The Horizon (S$16++), delivers a vibrant take on the ATLAS French 75 using kombucha and yuzu and finished with a table-side pour of kumquat, pomegranate syrup, and lime juice.

ATLAS is located at Ground floor, 600 North Bridge Rd, Parkview Square, 188778, p. +65 6396 4466. Open Tue to Thu 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sat 12pm to 2am. Closed Sun to Mon.

This article was first published in City Nomads.

