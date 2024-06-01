Livestreamer Supercatkei gets engaged in surprise proposal, was tricked into thinking she was appearing in a Netflix shoot

She had cleared that fateful date for a supposed shoot.

But in reality, the entire setup was for her proposal.

Denise Teo Jia Qi, who is better known as Supercatkei, shared a video of her engagement to her boyfriend, Tim Koh, on YouTube last Monday (May 27).

"In early May, I was told I was participating in a film shoot for Netflix... who knew I was walking into my own proposal?" the livestreamer wrote in the captions.

At the start of the nine-minute clip, Denise showed a text conversation between herself and an "employee" from Netflix called Sarah.

"It's an interview series with a musician, here are the deets," Sarahs said.

In the brief Sarah sent over, she shared that the series Denise would be partaking in was a one-on-one chat with a local influencer who was exploring the similarities and differences between Singapore and Malaysia.

En route to the proposal location, Tim tried to make the 'Netflix shoot' more believable by asking Denise some practice questions.

When they reached the set—which consisted of two chairs, a projector, a screen, pillows and a grass patch—they found that it was empty.

"I think it is the shoot location! Your name is here," Tim said convincingly to Denise.

Confused as to why the set was empty, Denise decided to call Sarah from Netflix.

But Tim was the one who picked up.

The couple laughed and as they settled down on the chairs, Denise asked: "So I'm not here for a job?"

To that, Tim responded: "Yeah, you are! A very important job."

A while later, the videographer and photographer Tim hired came running over and the couple burst into laughter again.

Tim then passed Denise a bouquet of flowers.

"What an elaborate plan! Okay, not bad, I give you five stars," Denise said.

A 'Netflix show' of memories

After Tim had set up the projector, he screened an interactive video titled Tim and Kei adventures.

This was designed to look like a Netflix landing page, complete with four seasons of a "show".

These were actually a collation of all the memories the couple had shared across the past four years of their relationship.

They also talked about the significance of the proposal location, which was linked to a memory in 2016.

"Life may be transient, but I want to be the constant in the transient," Tim told Denise while choking up.

After a walk down memory lane, Tim proposed first with a soft toy Jellycat ring that was big enough to go around Denise's wrist.

Then, he pulled out the real ring.

At the end of the emotional clip, Denise wrote: "To our online family, thank you for being our reason and purpose for everything that we do."

We would not be here without every single one of you and we are so thankful that we got to share all our silly adventures with you."

In the comments, netizens congratulated the couple.

AsiaOne has reached out to Denise for more details.

