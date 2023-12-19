Local actress Jernelle Oh announces surprise engagement in Japan

Congratulations are in order for Jernelle Oh and her beau!

The local actress-host announced her engagement on Instagram today (Dec 19), writing: "Our Japan trip actually held a special surprise, and we would like to share this joy with you all."

In the accompanying photos, the 29-year-old and her partner can be seen at Oishi Park in Fujikawaguchiko, Japan, with a lake and view of Mt. Fuji in the background. He is down on one knee putting a ring on Jernelle while she carries a bouquet of flowers.

Jernelle's TikTok page shows how the proposal went down.

In it, her partner can be seen going down on one knee while Jernelle repeatedly exclaims and laughs: "I also have!" before going down on one knee herself and presenting him with a bracelet with a giant 'diamond'.

"I waited three years to do this," her caption reads.

On Instagram, Jernelle's showbiz pals congratulated the pair, including Ann Kok, Kym Ng, Romeo Tan, Lee Teng, Chantalle Ng, Zhang Zetong, Shawn Thia, Tay Ying and Tyler Ten.

Newlyweds Hong Ling and Nick Teo, as well as Joel Choo, who just got married two days ago, also sent their well-wishes.

[[nid:663506]]

In an interview with local publication 8world, Jernelle explained that the engagement took place on Nov 8, but she had to fly off to Taiwan to shoot for upcoming romcom Love on a Shoestring afterwards and didn't have time to check the photos until recently.

She also "roughly knew" that she would be proposed to during their trip in Japan, prompting her to prepare her giant 'diamond' ring for her fiance.

Jernelle also shared some details about him: He is an engineer a year her senior, and the two met in university and have been together for six years.

When asked about when the wedding will be held, Jernelle added that she wasn't sure yet, but hoped it would take place around 2025 after their home is completed.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1BVadJv9MF/[/embed]

[[nid:663460]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.