Local food-inspired costumes and floats among highlights at Chingay 2025

Singapore's food culture will be a key feature in Chingay 2025.

And with 'Joy' being this year's theme, it feels apt that the parade, taking place on Feb 7 and 8 at the F1 Pit Building, will shine the spotlight on something that brings people together: food.

Picture youths dressed as local delights like pau and roti prata, and large colourful floats inspired by favourites like ice kacang and nasi lemak.

"I've been to Chingay with my friends and we all had a really good time. So I thought maybe one day, I could perform at Chingay," Shine Lim told AsiaOne on Saturday (Jan 18) during the preview for media and students.

The Anglo-Chinese Junior College student was recounting her first Chingay experience, during her primary-school days.

That was as an audience member; this time, Shine will be among more than 4,000 other performers at this year's Chingay Parade.

The 18-year-old is set to share the stage with more than 300 youths during Act 1.

Shine will put on an eye-catching pau costume that will open up to become roti prata mid-performance.

"A few people came up to us and asked for photos, mentioning how cute [the costume is]," she said.

While juggling school and Chingay practice can get "tiring", being part of such a big event has also been a rewarding experience for Shine.

She noted: "I'm very grateful to meet so many people and make friends."

This year, audiences can also look forward to a jazz and ballet choreography performed by a group of young girls between the ages of nine and 12 years old.

Among them is 11-year-old Jayleen Gan.

When asked what she was most looking forward to about the upcoming parade, Jayleen said: "My family and friends being able to see me perform."

As she was dressed in a spring onion-inspired costume, we asked what her local favourite dish was.

"Chicken rice!" Jayleen replied.

Chingay, which has been nominated by Singapore and Malaysia for inscription on the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last November, also welcomes international organisations to showcase their country's heritage and culture.

This year will feature performers from the Mexican Association of Singapore (Mexasing).

"We are performing Jalisco, which is one of the most representative and iconic national dances in Mexico," said Ardena Castillo, who is among the troupe of performers from Mexasing.

Donning vibrant charro and adelita dresses, performers will be dancing to the soundtrack of the mariachi, a popular type of Mexican musical ensemble.

Many of their performers have relocated here for a number of years, and among them is Liliana Perez Chavez.

"I've been in Singapore for nine years already and I feel like a local now," the 40-year-old said, before mentioning that she has even added Singlish to her repertoire of languages.

This had her peers chuckling as they chimed in with some examples of Singlish phrases, like "aiyo" and "lah".

A sneak peek

In addition to celebrating local food with costumes like wanton noodles, ondeh-ondeh and ang ku kueh, this year's Chingay Parade will also feature pyrotechnics, laser displays and the revving of cars.

Local performers will also take the stage, with the likes of Siti Khalijah, Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai and Shazza set to showcase their talents at this year's parade.

Tickets for Chingay 2025, which starts at 8pm on Feb 7 and 8, are sold out.

