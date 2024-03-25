Local footwear brand Pazzion closes cafe at Jewel Changi Airport after 5 years

Most Singaporeans may have heard of Pazzion, which specialises in chic women's footwear.

But did you know that the brand has two cafes?

Unfortunately, their first-ever outlet at Jewel Changi Airport has permanently closed after four years. Its last day was Sunday (March 24).

The cafe shared the news in an Instagram story on the same day.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of our beloved Jewel cafe as of today," they wrote.

They also thanked their customers for the "unwavering support and patronage" over the past few years.

"Your loyalty and friendship have been the cornerstone of our success, and for that, we are forever grateful.

Fans of their food need not fret too much as their Takashimaya outlet is still open for business.

AsiaOne has reached out to Pazzion Cafe for more details.

Pazzion's first food venture

Pazzion's Jewel Changi Airport outlet was the brand's first foray into the local F&B scene, launching the store in April 2019.

The 45-seater cafe was meant to be a lifestyle extension to its footwear retail business, reported Marketing Interactive in 2019.

According a press statement by the local shoe brand, Pazzion's diversification into F&B took a year to materialise.

In 2022, the brand opened its second outlet at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

