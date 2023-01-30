Local influencer tries 'boobs massage' for the first time, claims it gave her 'firm and perky' results

Spas and wellness centres don't just do facials or body massages these days.

Have you heard of a 'boobs massage'? While it may sound a little bit suspicious, such a treatment does exist.

Singapore influencer Jordelia Tan recently gave it a try at Ample Life Wellness and was pleased with the results of the session.

Of course, it wasn't marketed as a 'boobs massage'. The wellness centre in Novena went for a more tasteful name — bust detox therapy.

"Initially, I was quite sceptical but surprisingly it worked, my boobs did feel more firm and perky," Jordelia said in her TikTok video on Jan 26.

Going into the session, Jordelia mentioned how nervous she felt.

To be fair, she's exposing herself to a complete stranger so the anxiety is to be expected.

Thankfully, the staff attending to her seemed nice enough and answered her questions on whether the treatment helps reduce armpit fats.

The staff replied that the specific area is massaged because all the fats are concentrated around there.

Infrared lights are also positioned toward her chest which, according to Jordelia, helps promote blood circulation.

As the staff massaged her breasts, Jordelia appeared to be uneasy at times.

While her bust was "a bit sore" after treatment, she gave it a full thumbs up and said she might even do it again.

In the comments section, a TikTok user dropped in to mention their love for bust detox therapy, but another netizen wasn't as convinced that one's breasts would reap the benefits from just one session.

Benefits of breast massage

The wellness centre describes its bust detox therapy as a 30-minute lymphatic drainage massage session that "clears blockage in the breast region, improves circulation and prevents hyperplasia".

It is suitable for daily maintenance and breast detoxification.

According to Healthline, a breast massage can reap many potential benefits, from identifying breast cancer to improving one's breastfeeding experience.

A study noted that a quarter of women detected their breast cancer through self-examination and another 18 per cent found out by accident.

Early detection may improve the outcome so there's no harm in massaging your breasts every now and then.

For those who are lactating, a study found that massaging the area also helps women experience less pain while breastfeeding.

If you're keen on the improving the appearance of your breasts but wary about having a stranger massage the area, that's all good as you can perform massages on yourself too.

While there aren't too many risks associated with the practice, those who've had breast cancer or surgery on their breasts should be careful around their lumps or scars.

To err on the safe side of caution, have a licensed massage therapist carry out the breast massage for you.

