Local professional runners share tips on how to ace IPPT

Whether you're a student or serving your National Service, hearing the term "IPPT" can be a scary thought.

For the less acquainted, IPPT refers to Individual Physical Proficiency Test and let's just say not too many among us look forward to participating in it.

Unfortunately, at one point or another, there's little choice but to do so. But is there a way to best prepare ourselves for IPPT?

The current IPPT format comprises of three stations - push-up, sit-up and a 2.4 kilometres run.

This simpler format was implemented in 2015 to motivate individuals to take greater ownership of their fitness.

On Friday (March 3), Melissa Foo headed to the National Stadium in Kallang and asked her friends (who are professional runners) for their tips on how to ace the IPPT.

The first piece of advice comes form Aldrich, a local triathlete.

He mentioned that "mileage is important" so you should get yourself accustomed to easy long runs.

This is coming from someone who can run 10 kilometres in 35 minutes. Maybe in time, we'll all get there.

His recommendation is to run five to eight kilometres at least three times a week.

Melissa then interviewed her friend Chris, who was previously from Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) track and field.

Chris is adamant that consistent running is key.

That means six months of training before your IPPT date which comprises of 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups daily.

In the comments section, netizens seem taken aback at the fitness levels of Melissa's friends.

"The third guy [Chris] is soon going to be one punch man. 100 push-ups and sit-ups daily," one TikTok user said.

Apart from doing repetitive sets of the three IPPT stations, there are a few more exercises you can include in your workout routine.

For push-ups, it's important to to have strength in chest pectorals and triceps.

Personal Training Singapore suggests focusing on bench press and dumbbell press the next time you're at the gym.

A quick tip for acing the 2.4 kilometres run is to pace yourself and not sprint from the start.

Keep a steady pace for the first half of the run before increasing your speed before sprinting all the way for the final 400 to 500 metres.

