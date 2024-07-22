'Locals tell me they never noticed the designs': Photographer's images of Singapore MRT stations go viral

Most of us use the public transport system daily to commute, so much so that we often forget how well-designed it is, both visually and function-wise.

Hoping to remind Singaporeans of its beauty is Rubina Gan, a retiree who is a passionate photographer.

In a Facebook post on July 19 in the group VisitSingapore, the 57-year-old shared a series of photos she took of our MRT system.

One of the shots is of Marine Parade station, where Rubina framed it in a way the escalators and train platforms are symmetrical to each other.

Another stunning symmetrical shot is of the circular rooflight at Toa Payoh station.

Rubina also managed to be there at a good time because the often-crowded station was empty, save for one man walking down the stairs.

MRT stations are full of escalators so most of the time, no one gives these a second glance.

But Rubina managed to make them look visually pleasing with this shot at Shenton Way station.

The Facebook post has since gone viral and at the time of writing, it has garnered over 1,800 shares and 240 comments.

Many netizens praised Rubina's eye for photography, while others agreed that the stations did have beautiful designs.

There were also some tourists who praised not only Singapore's architecture, but how clean the city is.

Speaking to AsiaOne today (July 22), Rubina said that the photos were taken over a course of a few months.

"I like architecture photography, particularly those with symmetry and patterns," she said.

"With the MRT stations, I started with Geylang Bahru, then another and another."

She had shared the photos on the Facebook group because she wanted to show netizens, especially tourists, the unique designs of our MRT stations.

"Honestly did not expect the post to get so much attention," she told us.

"I had visitors who told me they love our transport system, how clean and efficient is it. I had locals who tell me they never noticed the designs and they now plan to stop looking at the phones and more at the surroundings. I had others who said they plan to go on a MRT phone tour."

Apart from MRT stations, Rubina said she has done similar architecture photography of hotel lobbies, building ceilings and staircases.

While she has dabbled in photography for many years, Rubina shared it was only in recent year that she has become more involved in the hobby.

