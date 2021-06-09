Lockdown cookup: Pork and chive dumplings from 'Dumpling Lady' chef Kim So-hui

Dumplings are by far one of the most versatile forms of food we love. From traditional meat-filled ones to plant-based vegan options, dumplings have evolved into a diverse range of styles with variating offshoots across cuisines all around the world. For a recipe that has survived the test of time, So-hui Kim ’s Pork and Chive Dumplings are the way to go.

So-hui Kim at Insa, Brooklyn.

PHOTO: Craig LaCourt

Ever since its 2006 debut on the opening menu of The Good Fork, Chef So-hui Kim’s recipe remains a popular choice for customers looking for some comfort food in bustling Brooklyn. Turn this recipe into a bonding activity for you and your friends and recreate this culturally hybrid fan-favorite.

Ingredients (yields 100 dumplings)

Canola oil

1 large onion, finely diced

5 large cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons of fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1½ cups (85g) Chinese garlic chives, finely chopped – scallions or regular chives work too

1 cup (250g) of crumbled soft tofu

1/3 to ½ cup (75 to 120ml) hoisin sauce

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 pounds (910g) ground pork

2 packs of gyoza-style dumpling wrappers

Dumpling Dipping Sauce

Method

Step 1: Heat two teaspoons of oil over medium heat in a large sauté pan and proceed to sauté the garlic, ginger, and onion until they are caramelized and turn translucent.

Step 2 : Add the chives to the pan and cook them for about 1 minute to soften. After, transfer the sautéed mixture to a large bowl and let it cool.

Step 3: Once the mixture in the bowl has cooled, add the tofu, hoisin sauce, salt, and pepper and mix well.

Step 4: Proceed to add the pork into the bowl and mix everything till the chives and tofu are evenly incorporated into the meat mixture.

Step 5: Cook a small spoonful of the meat mixture with a little bit of canola oil in a small frying pan. According to taste, add more hoisin sauce and/or salt to the meat if needed.

Step 6: Prepare a small dish of water and line several baking sheets with parchment paper. Using a tablespoon, place a scoop of the filling onto each dumpling wrapper. With your finger, spread a little bit of water around the edge of the wrapper. Then, fold the wrapper in half and pinch it closed, or crimp it. Repeat till you’ve used all the filling.

Step 7: Place finished dumplings on the parchment paper-lined baking trays and freeze. Frozen dumplings last up to three months in the freezer.

Step 8: To cook the dumplings, heat a nonstick frying pan with just enough oil to coat the bottom. Add and space out the dumplings so they do not touch. Cook till one side of the dumplings are brown, then proceed to add about ¼ inch (6mm) of water to the pan. If the dumplings are frozen, use 1/3 inch (8mm) of water instead.

Step 9: Cover, and steam the dumplings till nearly all the water evaporates. Finally, you are ready to serve.

This article was first published in City Nomads.