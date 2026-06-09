Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew offers glimpse into new home in Punggol

Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew has achieved a "huge goal", but it's not on the badminton court this time.

In an Instagram post on Monday (June 8), the 29-year-old athlete revealed that he is now a homeowner in Singapore — something that he has always dreamed of since young.

"Coming from Malaysia to Singapore at 13, home was mostly rented rooms. My brother and I moved every few years, sometimes because the lease ended, sometimes because we found a place that fits our budget better. We met many good landlords, but it just wasn't our own home if you get what I mean," said Kean Yew, who was born in Penang.

"Fast forward to today, I'm 29 with a family of my own, and a place that we can call home."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/lohkeanyew/p/DZT6YtGE6pE/[/embed]

Being able to plan and design the home together with his wife to make it their own space made the milestone special, Kean Yew added.

He shared several photos of his new home in Punggol, which featured neutral colours such as white, grey and dark brown, as well as marble details and warm built-in lighting.

Interior design company Starry Homestead described the apartment's design as "light French" style.

Many netizens commented on Kean Yew's post, congratulating him on the personal achievement, while some shared their own experiences.

"Congratulations! I was brought up in rented accommodations throughout my childhood and my ambition was exactly the same. The house we bought is far from luxury, but it is ours. I can do whatever I want with it. And that matters a lot," one wrote.

Another said: "I hope I can achieve my goal too. Been living in Singapore for 20 years and it's really not easy without our own house."

Kean Yew and his wife registered their marriage in 2023, and welcomed their first child in July 2024.

Just last month, the badminton star came in second place at the KFF Singapore Badminton Open, winning a US$34,000 (S$43,700) prize.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com