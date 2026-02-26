Another longtime tenant exits Tampines Mall: Long John Silver's outlet to close in March

Yet another longtime tenant of Tampines Mall is bowing out as Long John Silver's Singapore announced its exit from the mall after over a decade.

Thanking customers for their support over the years, the fast food chain said on Wednesday (Feb 25) that the outlet's last day is March 2.

"While we bid farewell to this outlet, we look forward to welcoming you at our nearby outlets at Eastpoint Mall, White Sands and 18 Tai Seng."

The news follows closure announcements of several other long-standing tenants in the mall, including fast food restaurant McDonald's, which will be shuttering on March 8, and Japanese department store Isetan, which closed last November.

Both McDonald's and Isetan had been operating at the mall for about 30 years.

In 2025, Tampines Mall announced that it was undergoing an upgrade initiative to "deliver an elevated retail experience" for shoppers. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2026.

The rejuvenation will feature a fresh and curated mix of fashion, beauty, lifestyle and dining concepts, the mall said.

AsiaOne has contacted Long John Silver's for more information.

