Long layover at Changi Airport? Here's how to keep the kids entertained

Last week, Changi Airport reclaimed its title as the world’s best airport by London-based research firm Skytrax. And for good reason: Changi Airport isn’t just an airport, it is an unmissable tourist attraction and an amazing entertainment destination in its own right. So if you’re in Singapore for a long layover, it’s probably one of the best times you’re going to have at the airport with the kids.

Here’s how to keep the little ones entertained at Changi Airport:

1. Ride the Skytrain

This is an absolute must-do with kids! You can easily spend hours going from terminal to terminal on Changi Airport’s skytrains. The trains take around 5 minutes between Terminals 1, 2 and 3, come frequently, and best of all, are absolutely free.

2. Jewel Rain Vortex

Easily one of Singapore’s most famous international ‘local’ attractions, Jewel’s Rain Vortex is the world’s tallest indoor waterfall.

Housed in the lush green Shiseido Forest Valley, which mimics the garden city theme of Singapore, this attraction is built around a stunning display of water cascading down 7 storeys at the heart of Jewel.

Don’t miss the daily sound & light shows that come on every evening at the Rain Vortex, as the sheet of water itself becomes the screen on which the show is projected.

3. Cross the Canopy Bridge

Enjoy uninterrupted views from the top as you cross Jewel’s Canopy Bridge. Situated 23m above ground, it offers views of the Rain Vortex, Control Tower, and everything in between. It also features glass floors and fog machines to make it seem like you’re walking on cloud nine.

Do note that pants or shorts, and comfortable covered shoes are recommended for your experience on the Canopy Bridge. In addition, luggage and wheeled bags are not allowed on the bridge for safety reasons, so you’ll have to leave them at the Baggage Storage beforehand.

Note: Admission to the Canopy Bridge is not included in the general Canopy Park admission ticket. The Canopy Bridge ticket costs $13.90 for adults and $11.90 for children, and includes admission to the Canopy Park, inclusive of the Discovery Slides, Foggy Bowls, Petal Garden and Topiary Walk.

4. Other fun activities at Jewel Canopy Park

Aside from the Canopy Bridge and other aforementioned attractions (see above), the Canopy Park on Level 5 of Jewel is home to other fun attractions such as the Hedge Maze and Mirror Maze. How good are your pathfinding skills? Now’s your chance to find out.

Also unique to Jewel are the Manulife Sky Nets, where you can walk and bounce on supportive netting right above the trees. The Walking Nets feature a taut web suspended 25m above ground, while the giant Bouncing Nets reach 8m above ground at their highest point.

Note: Separate charges will apply for the Hedge Maze, Mirror Maze and both Manulife Sky Nets. You can also check online for available bundle promotions for attractions within the Canopy Park.

If you intend to explore all the attractions that the Canopy Park has to offer, we recommend purchasing Bundle Deal 2, which costs $54 for adults and $39 for children. This bundle deal grants access to:

Canopy Park

Discovery Slides

Foggy Bowls

Petal Garden

Topiary Walk

Canopy Bridge

Hedge Maze

Mirror Maze

Both Manulife Sky Nets (Walking and Bouncing Nets)

5. Catch a free movie

What better way to kill time than to watch a movie? Located on Level 3 of the Departure Transit Hall, the cinema at Terminal 3 has a variety of free movies for your viewing pleasure. And that's open 24 hours every day, so there’s always something playing when you arrive. You can check the current movie line-up here.

Note: The cinema is closed for weekly maintenance between 11 am and 4 pm every Thursday.

6. Terminal 3 Butterfly Garden

Stroll through the world’s first butterfly garden at Changi, complete with state-of-the-art landscaping and a tropical butterfly habitat garden designed over two levels with a 6m ‘grotto waterfall’.

Admire over 1,000 tropical butterflies from as many as 40 species during the different seasons of the year, while observing the breeding and feeding of butterflies at close range.

The Butterfly Garden is located on levels 2 and 3 of Terminal 3 and is open 24 hours.

7. Visit the Sunflowers

Enjoy signature sunflowers in the Sunflower Garden, featuring several varieties of sunflowers grown in Changi Airport's very own nursery.

The sunny garden provides travellers with a healthy dose of Vitamin D by day and, with the help of special lighting, transforms into a mesmerising scene at night.

Travellers can even take in a majestic view of the runway and aircraft parking bays from this rooftop haven.

8. View the planes

Popular with aviation enthusiasts and plane spotters, the Viewing Malls in Terminals 1 and 3 allow visitors to observe aircraft and Changi Airport’s ground operations on the tarmac. Sit back, relax and enjoy the airside action.

9. Slide through the airport

Ride the world’s tallest slide at Terminal 3’s public area! At 12m tall (or four storeys high), The Slide@T3 is easily the highlight of any adventure at Changi Airport. Kids and adults can hop into the tubular slide from Level 1 and take an exhilarating ride down to Basement 3.

To ride the slide, simply sign up for a free Changi Rewards Membership, then present your Changi Rewards e-Card at Terminal 3 Customer Service Counter at Basement 2 to redeem 10 Slide Rides (limited to a maximum of 10 rides per member per day).

Note: Riders must be at least 1.3m tall, with a max height of 2m.

10. Climb@T3

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpZWWSugw7Z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Fancy a spot of rock climbing? Climb@T3 is Changi Airport’s first sport climbing facility. This family-friendly facility provides a novel and exciting experience for everyone from as young as 2 years old to adult enthusiasts.

Guided sessions are available for high-wall climbing (ages 4 and up). If you prefer to climb by yourself, you can climb the boulder wall (or even the high wall, if you’re a confident expert!) in an unguided session (ages 2 and up).

Adult supervision is required for participants below 13, and participants below age 4 are only allowed to climb the boulder wall.

Do note that you’ll require socks and covered shoes before you can climb. Covered shoes are available for rental, subject to sizing, and socks are available for purchase onsite for $1.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.