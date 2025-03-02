The longest iftar tables in history: Record-breaking feasts that fed thousands

During Ramadan, after a long day of fasting and soul-soothing prayers, the body longs for energy, and by sundown, that first bite feels nothing short of heavenly.

The evening call for Iftar isn't just a signal to eat - it's a moment every Muslim eagerly anticipates, a symbol of patience and devotion. That first taste, whether it's a soft, sweet date or a perfectly tender piece of meat, melts in the mouth like a reward well earned. It's the blissful culmination of a day spent in faith and discipline.

Iftar is more than just personal nourishment - it's a time for families to gather, communities to unite, and grand feasts to support the less fortunate.

As these gatherings grow, Iftar becomes a celebration, sometimes even a friendly competition. Long before the age of social media, people set records for feeding massive crowds at a single table, not for recognition but for the joy of giving.

Here, we bring you a taste of these incredible feats from around the world - some of the most astonishing, mind-boggling Iftar tables ever assembled, feeding thousands at once, stretching across meters and, in some cases, even kilometers!

United Arab Emirates

In July 2013, Sharjah (UAE) hosted an absolutely stunning Iftar. The table stretched over a kilometer, made up of 410 tables, each over two meters long, supported by crazy 1,600 legs.

The venue accommodated a gathering of 2,000 perfectly aligned diners enjoying the refreshing sea air, their meal a powerful emblem of solidarity. The massive turnout, observed by Guinness World Records representatives, confirmed a historic achievement: a record-shattering Iftar, twice the scale of the prior champion.

A key part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, this was a celebration of community, not merely a record attempt.

As evening fell and joy and appreciation permeated the atmosphere, the event transcended a simple meal. It was a moment of profound connection, where spirits, much like the tables, were abundantly filled.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia took things up a notch two years after the UAE's Sharjah event, setting a new benchmark in size and scale. As the birthplace of Islam, a country where faith and tradition run deep, they honoured Ramadan in 2015 with a touch of competitive flair.

Jeddah hosted a spectacular Iftar as part of the "Ramadanana Kida" festival (meaning Our Ramadan was like this), designed to celebrate cultural heritage and community spirit.

Held in July 2015, the feast stretched an astonishing 1,508 meters, comprised of 640 individual tables, and welcomed thousands of locals and visitors alike.

It was a massive joint effort backed by Afia, the Jeddah governorate and the festival's organising committee.

Beyond the record-breaking Iftar, Ramadanana Kida brought the city to life with commercial, social, cultural, religious, and sporting activities rooted in Hijazi heritage. The result was a Guinness World Record, smashing Finland's previous title from the year before.

Lebanon

Two years after Saudi Arabia's record-breaking feast, Lebanon stepped into the spotlight. In June 2017, the non-profit organisation Ajialouna hosted a grand Iftar under the theme "Ramadan in the Heart" at Beirut's Waterfront. Stretching an impressive 2,184 meters, the table welcomed over 5,000 people from across the country.

But this wasn't just about claiming a world record. Ajialouna, known for tackling cultural, social, healthcare, and educational issues, aimed to highlight the true spirit of Islam - unity, charity, and community.

Behind the scenes, 600 volunteers hustled to serve an epic table: 10,000 roasted chickens, 5,600 meat pastries, 15,000 dates, plus heaps of salads, rice dishes, and maamoul, the traditional dessert. With Prime Minister Saad Hariri in attendance, the event wasn't just a feast - it was a national statement!

Egypt

But the one that left the world speechless, the one that still reigns supreme, is the jaw-dropping spectacle Egypt pulled off in 2019.

In a grand display of unity and unmatched hospitality, the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) orchestrated an Iftar event so massive it redefined extravagance.

In June 2019, Egypt's new Administrative Capital became home to a record-breaking feast, featuring an Iftar table stretching an unbelievable 3,189.83 meters — over three kilometers of pure generosity and nearly 7,000 people participated in it.

The scale was huge, but the preparation behind it was just as intense. With the help of countless individuals and weeks of meticulous planning, this feat was accomplished, presenting an incredible feast of traditional Egyptian dishes.

Sure, setting a record was the cherry on top, but the real magic lay in the shared experience. At its core, it was about bringing people together, celebrating the essence of Ramadan, and proving that sometimes, the best way to touch hearts is through a shared meal.

This article was first published in Wego.