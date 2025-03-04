Longest range in Cat A: New Aion V electric SUV launched in Singapore

Vincar EV, the official distributor for Aion in Singapore, has launched the Aion V, which joins the Aion Y Plus and Aion ES in its local lineup here.

The Aion V is an electric SUV that competes in an increasingly crowded market, going up against contenders like the recently-launched Skyworth K and Omoda E5, among others.

What's unique about the Aion V?

Aion claims that the V offers the longest range out of any electric vehicle (EV) in the COE Category A segment, at 485km on a full charge.

It also features advanced 3C fast charging technology, allowing it to go from 30 to 80 per cent charge in just 16 minutes when using a 180kW DC charger.

While the car looks fairly nondescript with its design, Aion says that the V can be customised with varying exterior colours, including eye-catching shades like Volcano Orange.

It also comes with three different colour choices for the interior, meaning that there are 24 possible combinations available for customers to select.

What about the features?

Despite being a Cat A car that's targeted at the mainstream buyer, Aion has given the V an impressive list of standard equipment that is more commonly found in more expensive premium offerings.

These include massage seats for the front occupants, an in-car refrigerator/heating box that can maintain temperatures from between -15 degrees to 50 degrees, and a folding table behind the front passenger's seat.

There are also the usual driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and a 360-degree camera to help with parking and manoeuvrability.

How much does the Aion V cost?

The Aion V is priced at $174,988 including COE (as of February 2025). However, Vincar EV is offering a special $6,000 launch discount for buyers who purchase the car before March 5, for an effective retail price of $168,988 with COE.

It is also offering free servicing and a battery warranty for these buyers, both of which are valid for 10 years or 200,000km of mileage, whichever comes first. The car itself comes with an eight year/160,000km warranty, which covers other major parts not related to the battery.

