A look at BMW 3 Series 318i versus Mercedes-Benz C-Class C180

This classic matchup really needs no introduction. Both the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class trace a long history and lineage that have spawned numerous models, many of which have come to become defining examples of what their respective brands represent.

Returning for yet another head-on, in a classy shade of white, this W206 C-Class is all new, based on a second iteration of the firm's MRA platform. The BMW 3 Series, meanwhile, covered in red, is a facelifted example of the car that we so loved when we first drove it back in March 2019.

So, just which should you make your pick?

Sleek design

In an age when tall and boldly designed SUVs are becoming all the rage, those that want to travel in a quiet fashion really are spoiled by the two options we have here.

But if you want to travel in a truly discreet manner, you would do well to pick the C-Class. With its gentle curves and nondescript lights front and back, the Mercedes easily blends into any office carpark. The fact that previous iterations of the C-Class have been so popular here only serves to make it all the more ubiquitous.

This new facelifted 3 Series has also gained a new found sleekness on the outside thanks to its simplified head lights, but decked with the M Sport package looks decidedly sportier. Highlights here include its use of angular elements that include the lower intakes at the front, and those gloss black pieces that grace its rear bumper.

Showy cabin

Step inside either car and the roles get reversed. Here, the Mercedes is far more extroverted: Where the ambient lighting system in the BMW will only cast one colour at a time, the system in the Mercedes not only offers a selection of two-colour schemes, but can also be set so these colours gently change as you're on the move.

The Mercedes' MBUX system also ranks high when it comes to delivering pizzazz, with its vibrant colours and wide variety of graphics for each sub-menu, although in fairness this does compromise the system's initial intuitiveness.

Stepping out from the C-Class and immediately into the 3 Series reveals quite a fair bit of difference between the cabins of the two.

Where the Mercedes feels light and airy (aided by the large Anthracite lime wood trim specified in this car), the 3 Series feels more traditional - a wide centre console and low seating position readily cocoons the driver, and the horizontal curved display mounted atop the dashboard feels more natural to refer to when you're driving along.

My colleague found the rear seats in the C-Class more comfortable to sit on, although I found the BMW counters this point with what feels like a larger opening into the second row that makes ingress and egress marginally easier for passengers.

Stately drive

The more driver-oriented cabin design of the BMW 3 Series carries on into its drive. You'll be paying more road tax to put the BMW on the road with its 154bhp 2.0-litre unit compared to the 168bhp 1.5-litre engine in the C-Class. But on the road, the larger engine sounds less strained all across the rev range.

For the quick drives to work and back where wind noise does not become as big a factor, this places the 3 Series at an advantage when it comes to general cabin quietness and refinement levels. Having said that, the mild hybrid system in the C-Class is an achievement, managing to deliver practically imperceivable start/stop cycles. The nine-speed automatic that it utilises also delivers outright silky-smooth shifts.

But the BMW has the C-Class beat when it comes to ride quality. Here, the 3 Series simply feels more settled, despite sporting a slightly firmer ride. Eager drivers will also find favour with the BMW's keenness to change direction and its weightier steering.

Sensible sedans

When it comes to cargo carrying ability, the BMW continues to trump the C-Class, offering 30 more litres of space (at a total of 480 litres) than the Mercedes.

There's little however, to separate the two when it comes to price. This BMW 318i complete with the M Sport package comes in at $331,888 compared to this $338,888 C-Class in its Avantgarde trim (all prices as of 10 October 2023).

So, which should you make your pick? Based on what we've seen today, the 3 Series should appeal to those that want a compact sedan with a touch of handling flair, impressing with its eager turn-in and rewarding ride. But for those that will take things at a more leisurely pace, the rich cabin and posh material use are factors that are more likely to loom large.

Business as usual then, for both these brands and both these sedans.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.