Most exclusive G-Wagon in Singapore: Mercedes-Benz releases the G 63 Singapore Edition curated by Collectors Club

This is the most exclusive G-Wagon that one can own in Singapore, bar none. This is the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Singapore Edition, a unique 1-of-1 S$1.2 million dollar G Wagon curated by the newly minted Mercedes-Benz Collectors Club.

The Mercedes-Benz Collectors Club is an invite-only club that grants Mercedes' wealthiest and most prolific customers exclusive access to unique one-off vehicles and access to special customisation options, just like the Singapore Edition G-Class you see here.

Essentially, the G 63 Singapore Edition is mechanically identical to that of the "regular" AMG V8 powered Geländewagen, but it receives numerous cosmetic upgrades that include a customised engraved plaque on the rear that denotes this particular G-Wagen as a one-off commission.

Other modifications include the striking matte copper orange magno paint (intended to emulate the terracotta roofs of Singaporean shophouses), a set of matte black 22-inch AMG monoblock rims and several exterior accents finished in night black magno paint.

On the inside, the interior is upholstered in white and black Nappa leather from Mercedes' MANUFAKTUR atelier, a front passenger grab handle with MANUFAKTUR lettering and a unique cherry wood boot floor — formerly seen on cars like the CLS Shooting brake or the G 63 6×6.

At the launch event, long-time Mercedes global partner and watch manufacturer IWC also revealed a unique IWC Big Pilot's Watch AMG G 63 with a customised terracotta-coloured strap to match the copper orange car. The watch in question features a bicompax dial layout with a dial surface intended to emulate the grilles of the G-Class. Befitting of a pilot's watch, the Big Pilot's Watch AMG G 63 has a large 46mm 18k "armour gold" case and an oversized crown.

The Big Pilot's Watch AMG G 63 would set buyers back approximately S$50,600, while the G 63 Singapore Edition costs S$1,203,888, which is significantly more than the S$952,888 you'd have to fork out for a "regular" G-Class. But that's the price you'd have to pay for exclusivity.

ALSO READ: Toyota Vellfire Hybrid officially debuts in Singapore

This article was first published in CarBuyer.