Toyota Vellfire Hybrid officially debuts in Singapore

Toyota Singapore has unveiled the Vellfire Hybrid, which has now replaced the Alphard as the top MPV model in its lineup.



During the launch, which took place at the Borneo Motors showroom along Leng Kee Road, Toyota said that the model was designed around the concept of "the joy of comfort mobility" and has a cabin that reflects 'omotenashi' or Japanese hospitality, which anticipates guests' needs.



Interestingly, the Vellfire's exterior design is more aggressive that before, with a larger and bolder-looking front grille. Adding sportiness to its profile is what Toyota refers to as a "three-dimensional single-stroke cabin silhouette" that stretches from the B-pillar to the rear.

Specific to the Vellfire Hybrid are the chrome-plated front and rear bumpers, and new 'V' badges.



For easier ingress/egress, the new Vellfire Hybrid's powered sliding doors open wider than before, and the grab handles have been made longer to cater to older passengers. Small children also benefit from this, as the lower portion of the handle is easier for them to reach.



Inside, second-row occupants will enjoy wider seats that are electrically adjustable, offer cooling/heating, and massage features. An Ottoman function is also standard, thereby enabling passengers to put their feet up after reclining their seats.

The gap or aisle between them has also been made wider than previously, thereby facilitating movement to and from the third-row seats.



Above the occupants is the Super-Long Overhead Console that integrates lighting, air-con vents and related controls. Speaking of controls, those in the captain's chairs can personalise functions such as the ambient lighting and climate using the Detachable Touch Display remote controls.



Other neat features include the 14-inch infotainment system, which is like the ones used in the newest Lexus NX and RX models. The unit has wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, plus a 15-speaker JBL Premium Audio system.

Helping keep occupants secure is Toyota Safety Sense, a standard suite of safety features that includes Pre-collision System, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA), and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). Other key features include Blind Spot Monitor System (BSM), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and six airbags.



The Vellfire Hybrid's powertrain consists of a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder paired to an electric motor, with the latter driven by a nickel-metal hydride battery.

The hybrid powertrain sends its 247bhp to the front wheels via a CVT. Toyota claims this MPV manages a combined fuel consumption figure of 17.2km per litre.



The Vellfire Hybrid is currently available in either Black, White Pearl Mica or Precious Metal. Prices (correct at time of writing) currently start from $399,888 with COE.

Car Model Price at press time (including COE) Toyota Vellfire Hybrid $399,888

This article was first published in sgCarMart.