A look at Olivia Rodrigo's style evolution from her music videos

Olivia Rodrigo is everywhere now. And we mean everywhere. For one, she’s helping US President Joe Biden to promote the importance of vaccinations.

Olivia Rodrigo suited up in a vintage plaid blazer and skirt from Chanel with Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels.

While she may have gotten her first break as an actress in the lead role of Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo truly shot to fame in a very Gen Z fashion – when her first hit single Drivers License dropped, went viral on TikTok and became the longest-running #1 hit on the Billboard’s global charts.

Since her musical debut, she has performed at the Brit Awards, as well as Saturday Night Live in the lead-up to the release of her highly anticipated album, Sour, which is loved by many of her fans worldwide. To date, her first single “Drivers License” has garnered about 61 million streams in the last two months.

Olivia Rodrigo on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2021 wearing a Dior Pre-Fall 21 yellow tulle bustier dress with a black belt.

Olivia performed Drivers License at the BRIT Awards 2021 wearing a Dior Haute Couture red silk long dress with red sequin embroidered underpinnings and accessorised the look with jewellery and shoes from Dior.

Olivia performed Good For U at Saturday Night Live in a plaid ensemble.

Olivia Rodrigo performing the single that shot her to fame in a ’90s-inspired slip dress.

Rodrigo even gave us her own take of what her dream prom would look like — especially, since she never got to attend one — with her ‘concert film’ SOUR Prom.

Besides cementing her position as a Gen-Z superstar in the music industry with her first album, Rodrigo’s has also been winning new fans over with her style evolution. Here are some of our favourite looks from her music videos as well as tips on how you can dress like Rodrigo too.

Drivers License

Olivia wore many denim co-ord ensembles in her debut music video and this one of her in a green smock puff sleeve top, jeans and sneakers will forever stick in our minds.

Style tip: Elevate the look with a dainty chain and a coloured or patterned puff sleeve top of your choice.

This denim dungaree she’s wearing in the music video of Driver’s License is another outfit that many people love because of the nostalgic ’90s vibe.

Tip: To pull together your whole look, match your dungaree with chunky trainers like Rodrigo.

Deja Vu

This is a beautiful scene with Rodrigo’s head wrapped up in an Hermes silk scarf and vintage black shades.

Tip: Try wearing a silk scarf as a bandana top for a summery vibe.

It’s fair to say that this green gown from Molly Goddard is probably one of Rodrigo’s classiest one to date.

Tip: Keep it simple in a maxi dress or gown by focusing on a key accessory. In this case, Rodrigo opts for a belt to emphasise the form and silhouette of the gown.

Good 4 U

Taking inspiration from Mandy Moore’s character in Princess Diaries and Megan Fox’s character in Jennifer’s Body, Olivia is seen here in a cheerleader’s uniform with black latex gloves, butterfly clips and a locket necklace.

Tip: While you might not want to go all out in a cheerleader’s uniform, try matching a vest over a white button-down blouse with a tennis skirt and white sneakers.

This bustier top with chunky necklaces and a statement plaid skirt is style that’s befitting for Rodrigo.

Tip: The trick to giving plaid a ‘cool girl’ spin is to make the pattern — whether a dress, skirt or trousers — the statement piece. Play it up by stacking chunky jewellery and combat boots or chunky heels to give it that extra ooomph.

SOUR Prom

For SOUR Prom, Rodrigo pays homage to a similar outfit her mother wore for her prom with an ’80s-inspired metallic blue minidress.

Tip: If you want to give the dress a grungier twist, match your metallic dress with a pair of Dr. Martens and a men’s blazer.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.