These Korean celebrities are brand ambassadors of luxury fashion labels

Gone were the days where only Hollywood celebrities and supermodels were appointed as brand ambassadors of global fashion houses. With the rise in Korean inclusivity and the power of the Korean wave, more Korean celebrities have taken up those appointments as ambassadors, either for Korea or the global market.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a list of Korean celebrities who have fronted luxury fashion brands.

BTS

Otherwise known as one of the most renowned and influential groups in the world, BTS is making their mark in the world of fashion with their latest appointment as House ambassadors for luxury House, Louis Vuitton.

In response to the latest news, Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director, Virgil Abloh said “I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today. I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on”.

Louis Vuitton also shared on Instagram several images of BTS wearing clothes from the brand. The band also wore Louis Vuitton outfits to the Grammy Awards earlier this year, where their hit single Dynamite was up for a nomination.

Blackpink's Rosé

The singer‘s appointment as the ambassador for Saint Laurent was announced in June 2020. The announcement comes after a series of images and videos posted on Saint Laurent’s Instagram page.

However, more recently, after her stunning solo debut, Rosé was also appointed as Tiffany and Co.‘s latest global ambassador. Here, the star is said to front the 2021

Blackpink's Jisoo

Another Blackpink member that’s in your area? Yes, we’re talking about Jisoo. Having worked closely with Dior over the past few years, the star recently teamed up with the luxury house showcasing their latest Dior Cruise 2021 collection. She’s graceful, elegant and classy — she’s truly the embodiment of Dior.

Song Hye-kyo

The Korean actress, known for her roles in Korean dramas such as Descendants of the Sun and Autumn in my Heart, was chosen as the brand ambassador for Chaumet not only in Korea, but Asia Pacific, in December 2018. And we reckon her elegance makes her a perfect fit for the brand!

More recently (in February 2021), Song was also appointedas the brand ambassador for Fendi in Korea, presumably thanks to her timeless appeal. She’s soft, strong and elegant all at once.

Blackpink's Lisa

Tthe Thai-born K-pop singer/rapper is not only the brand ambassador for Bvlgari, but was recently announced as the Global Ambassador for Celine! Speaking of which, just take a minute or two to admire the Celine bags Lisa has been spotted with.

EXO's Chanyeol

The EXO star, who was in Singapore for Prada’s Spring/Summer 2019 Party, is now the ambassador for the brand. He stars in a special film, where he and Irene interpret Prada’s surreal glamour through their own identities.

Red Velvet's Irene

Alongside Chanyeol, Irene was also announced as a brand ambassador for Prada. Since her Instagram posts in April 2020, rumours have been rife that she would be working with the fashion house after she tagged them in the posts wearing their bags, which she doesn’t usually do for brands.

EXO's Kai

It’s not every day that Gucci chooses a Korean ambassador. Their first happens to be Kai, who is known for his slim stature and modelesque height. The singer started attending Gucci shows is 2018 before being appointed as an ambassador in 2019 through an eyewear campaign.

Ji Chang-wook

In January this year, the actor was appointed as the global model for Calvin Klein, making him the first Korean actor to be given that appointment. According the reports, he was chosen as they found him a perfect fit with their young and modern image.

Jun Ji-hyun

It obviously takes a queen like Jun Ji-hyun (also known as Gianna Jun) to front a brand like Alexander McQueen. The actress was appointed as the brand’s first Korean ambassador in June 2020.

G-Dragon

Let’s be real, G-Dragon was one of the first K-pop celebrities anyone has associated with Chanel. The Big Bang leader was appointed as their brand ambassador in 2017, having attended their fashion shows for years prior. And if there’s anything that sets him apart from other ambassadors, it’s that he injects his personal style into any piece he wears.

Blackpink's Jennie

The 24-year-old was first appointed as the brand ambassador for Chanel Beauty in 2018 before she started fronting the fashion house. She fits the brand’s style so much that she is affectionately known as “Human Chanel” among fans.

Jung Woo-sung

In December, Longines announced that the actor would be joining other A-list celebrities to be their brand ambassador. Woo-sung was appointed as one of the “Ambassadors of Elegance” and if you’ve seen him in any interviews, you’ll immediately understand why the title is so befitting for him.

Yoo Ah-in

He was the first Korean actor to be appointed as the brand ambassador for Cartier in Korea, and has also been appointed as Burberry‘s brand ambassador. The actor boasts a unique style that is quirky yet polished, so it’s no surprise that brands would want to be associated with him.

Bae Doona

Not every can be a designer’s muse, but the Korean actress is one of the lucky ones to be Louis Vuitton‘s Nicolas Ghesquière’s muse in 2016. Since then, she has been the brand ambassador and is a front row fixture in the brand’s runway shows. She even walked the runway for the 2018 Cruise collection in Japan.

Nam Joo-hyuk

The actor has been chosen as the face of Dior Men not only in Korea, but in Asia, in 2019. And honestly, with his modelling roots, we’re not surprised that brand had set their eyes on him!

Lee Byung-hun

In 2018, the actor was appointed as the brand ambassador for Swiss watch brand, Jaeger-LeCoultre. The top actor, who has even acted in Hollywood films, is known for his poise, so the appointment was definitely not out of left field.

Park Seo-joon

The Itaewon Class actor was chosen as the brand ambassador of Montblanc Korea in 2018. His appointment came after his rise in popularity after appearing in dramas such as Hwarang and variety show Youn’s Kitchen 2. He was seen sporting the Star Legacy Full Calendar in Itaewon Class.

