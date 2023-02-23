Look who's back: Acclaimed roast meat stall Foong Kee reopens at Commonwealth hawker centre

Roast meats are a food staple for many in Singapore, but it's hard to find one that stands out from the pack.

So we can imagine the relief of fans with news that acclaimed roast meat specialist Foong Kee is back in business.

After closing his restaurant in 2021, chef-owner Derrick Wong has chosen to reopen 20 months later at the Commonwealth Crescent Market and Food Centre.

Famed for their charcoal-roasted duck, pork belly and char siew, fans can expect the same crispy caramelised meat complete with smoky overtones that matches the standards of top Cantonese restaurants.

Prices start from $4 for a plate of their signature char siew rice, and go up to $8 for a mix plate of all available roast meats and rice.

Unfortunately, patrons looking to have a taste of Foong Kee's dumpling and wanton soup as well as their soy sauce chicken noodles will be disappointed to know that those old favourites are not making a return to the menu.

Foong Kee was previously located along Keong Saik Road for 15 years until Derrick decided to call it day back in 2021.

He moved from Commonwealth Crescent to Chinatown in the mid-2000s.

He told 8days.sg in an interview then that he had been working for "more than 20 years" and that he "just needs rest".

Though he didn't rule out a comeback for Foong Kee, saying that he could "start business again later".

Many netizens were delighted at the reopening news in the Facebook group Heritage SG Food, with loyal Foong Kee fans singing the praises of the food and wishing Derrick all the best.

Foong Kee Traditional Charcoal Roaster

Address: 31 Commonwealth Crescent #02-90, Commonwealth Crescent Market & Food Centre, S149644

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sundays, 11am to 2pm (or till sold out)

