Nam Seng Wanton Noodle reopens at new location, still helmed by 92-year-old owner

When Leong Yuet Meng, 92, shuttered her wanton noodle stall two years ago, foodies were left devastated.

The stall, which was located at Far East Square, was a hot favourite with the Central Business District (CBD) crowd.

However, those who love the nonagenarian's hearty bowls of wanton noodles need not mourn any longer as Nam Seng Wanton Noodle reopened today (April 4) at Che Kitchen, a coffee shop in Toa Payoh.

And it seems like fans of her food are out in full force to support her comeback — within just a few hours of its opening, netizens reported that the stall's were sold out.

One netizen, Francis Oh, said he had rushed down to the stall to "relive [his] childhood memories". He reached at around 10am, but was apparently told that the wantons were already sold out.

This didn't deter him from buying himself a bowl of "wanton mee without wanton".

However, it seems the food has been garnering mixed reviews.

Francis, who appeared unimpressed, wrote: "Taste wise don't remind me of the taste they had when they were at the old National Library, not even when they moved to China Square. Maybe it was the absent of the wantons [sic]."

On the other hand, another customer, Sandy Lee, who said she bought the last packet of wanton noodles from the stall today shared her glowing review online.

PHOTO: Facebook/Lee Xiu Qi Sandy

According to Sandy, the noodles had a springy texture, while the oil it was tossed in was fragrant.

Sandy also praised the homemade chilli paste on the side and said it tasted "very unique".

Established in 1958, Nam Seng Wanton Noodle was founded by Yuet Meng and her late husband.

The stall was located in front of the National Library at Stamford Road before moving to Far East Square.

The business soon hit a roadblock in 2020 due to the pandemic, especially during the circuit breaker period. As such, she made a tough call to shutter the business.

Back then, she promises her loyal fans that she would be back again — and it seems she's kept her promise.

Address: 1008A Toa Payoh North, Singapore 318998

