Looking for a DVD player? Poh Kim is giving it out for free when you buy DVDs

We've heard of free drinks, free cakes and even free lobsters as part of a good deal, but free Digital Video Discs (DVD) players?

As unbelievable as it sounds, Poh Kim is indeed offering customers a free DVD player with a minimum purchase of DVDs at their original price.

And that's not all, the higher the purchase of DVDs, the better the specifications of the complimentary DVD player.

Currently, there are three different models of DVD players up for grabs:

For $159.90 spent in a single receipt, a GIEC DVD player (worth $79.90) will be given.

For $399.90 spent in a single receipt, a Sony Blu-Ray player (worth $159.90) will be given.

For $899.90 spent in a single receipt, a Sony 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray player (worth $459.90) will be given.

The offer is available at all outlets and a few eager customers have already made their purchase, according to the video shop.

When contacted, Poh Kim could not confirm how long the offer will last or reveal the reason behind the promotion. We can only deduce that in this day and age where we can easily watch our favourite movies on the internet or Netflix, DVDs may have lost much of its demand.

Maybe the promotion is a last-ditch attempt for Singapore's last surviving video retailer to regain its foothold in this digital world. After all, it used to rake in $15 million a year in its heyday. From renting video tapes in 1984 to selling Video Compact Discs (VCDs) and subsequently DVDs, Poh Kim Organisation has grown from a small company to a large franchise with a number of outlets across the country.

Its show selection has also expanded over the years, with a wide range of Chinese, Cantonese, Japanese and Korean dramas for customers to choose from.

trining@asiaone.com