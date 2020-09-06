Lotte to start operations at Changi Airport, offering 7 per cent discount on selected items from June 12

Seow Kai Lun
AsiaOne
Artist’s impression of a Lotte store in the Changi Airport Arrival Hall
PHOTO: Lotte Duty Free

Following the departure of DFS on June 8, Changi Airport Group welcomed South Korean travel retailer Lotte Duty Free as Changi Airport’s new liquor and tobacco concessionaire for a six-year term.

Lotte will offer over 3,000 tax- and duty-free wines, including special and limited-edition cognacs, exclusive labels and a dedicated collection of Asian spirits, as well as alcohol-free options. 

It will first start retail operations online at iShopChangi.com. As part of its opening celebrations, Lotte is offering a 7 per cent discount on a curated range of items from June 12 to 30. This discount is on top of the tax- and duty-absorbed prices. 

Shoppers will also receive a 5 per cent discount voucher for their next in-store purchase. 

The renovation works for Lotte stores at Changi Airport will take place once circuit breaker restrictions are lifted and will start at Terminal 1 and 3. Customers can expect to see a specialised cognac brand boutique, a high-tech tasting bar, as well as immersive experience zones dedicated to whiskey, gin and wines. 

kailun@asiaone.com

#Changi Airport #alcohol