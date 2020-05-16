DFS to leave Changi Airport, offers up to 70 per cent off wines and spirits online

SINGAPORE - Luxury travel retailer DFS has started to clear its stock before leaving Changi Airport next month.

After 35 years, Changi's biggest and oldest tenant will be making its exit from the airport's wines and spirits concession on June 8.

From now till the end of May, customers will be able to enjoy prices slashed up to 70 per cent for over 200 exclusive offerings of wines and spirits from DFS Singapore Changi Airport, sold online. The site offers Duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) absorbed priced products.

Retailers at the airport have been hit hard in the last few months due to Covid-19, as flights decreased due to travel restrictions and passenger numbers dried up.

Changi Airport announced on Tuesday that it would suspend operations at Terminal 4 from Saturday (May 16) onward, following a suspension of services at Terminal 2 on May 1. The terminal's suspension includes the closure of all stores and restaurants.

The airport currently sees about 80 flights a week, down from the 7,400 flights per week before the Covid-19 pandemic, and only around 100 passengers arriving and 700 departing every day.

To combat the drop in shopper traffic, retailers, including DFS, have turned to e-commerce platforms and online promotions to attract customers.

In a press release on Thursday (May 14), DFS announced that e-commerce platform ishopchangiwines.com will offer flash deals daily at 9pm, on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last.

Until the end of May, Carlsberg, Suntory and Tiger beers can be purchased by the carton, as well as Somersby cider and craft beers.

From May 16 to May 22, complimentary delivery will be available to customers who spend a minimum of $150 instead of the usual required spend of $250.

DFS Group's managing director of Asia South Aymeric Lacroix, said: "As one of DFS' most esteemed allies for the last 35 years, we thank Changi Airport Group for their ongoing support and partnership. We will continue to serve our customers with the same passion for excellence that has distinguished us at Changi Airport until our official exit in June 2020."

South Korean operator Lotte Duty Free is set to take over the 18 liquor and tobacco concession stores at Changi Airport when DFS exits.

The contract awarded to Lotte is for six years starting June 9 this year and covers more than 8,000 sq m of retail space across Changi's four terminals.

After close to 4 decades, DFS has decided to stop selling liquor and tobacco at Changi Airport in June 2020. Here's what led to the unexpected development. http://str.sg/JZdq Posted by The Straits Times on Monday, August 26, 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.